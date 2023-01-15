Hockey

Hockey World Cup 2023: Hardik Singh injured during India vs England

Hardik was helped off the pitch in the final minutes of the fourth quarter of India’s goalless draw against England.

Aashin Prasad
Rourkela 15 January, 2023 20:42 IST
Hardik Singh (8) of India reacts after scoring a goal against Spain during a match of FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023.

Hardik Singh (8) of India reacts after scoring a goal against Spain during a match of FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India suffered a blow in the Hockey World Cup when key midfielder Hardik Singh suffered an injury in the Pool D match here at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Sunday.

Hardik was helped off the pitch in the final minutes of the fourth quarter after he went down clutching his right hamstring.

The 24-year-old scored a goal in India’s 2-0 win over Spain in the opening game on Friday.

When asked about the player’s fitness after the game, India coach Graham Reid said, “Looked really bad when he came off. I have been updated that it’s not as bad as we originally thought. We will have an update on that”

The match ended in a 0-0 draw and India remained second in Pool D on four points. The ‘Men in Blue’ will take on Wales in the final Pool game while England will face Spain.

More to follow...

