Juve's Scudetto-less season to feature in Amazon documentary

Juventus has enjoyed unrivalled success in Serie A over the last decade, but the one season it failed to win the Scudetto will be the subject of the Amazon Prime Video series "All or Nothing".

The series, which has documented how several sports teams go about their business behind closed doors, gives fans the chance to see how coach Andrea Pirlo could not mastermind a successful title defence as the Turin club finished fourth in 2020-21.

You think you know everything about the Bianconeri?



All or Nothing: Juventus, coming this November on @PrimeVideoIT!#AONJuve #comingsoon #primevideo pic.twitter.com/ejudpurNrQ — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 21, 2021

The trailer was released on Thursday and includes a scene in which Pirlo furiously complains in the dressing-room that his players "can't win a tackle".

It also shows how the club dealt with the departure of long-serving goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and documents forward Cristiano Ronaldo's final season in Italy.

The series will be available to view in Italy next month.