When will Neymar play next in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

Brazil qualified for the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal after a dominant 4-1 win against South Korea in the Round of 16 on December 6 at Stadium 974.

Brazil’s star forward Neymar had a rocky start to his tournament after he suffered an ankle injury in the first group stage match against Serbia and went on to miss the rest of the group matches.

The PSG playmaker made a comeback into the squad in the Round of 16 match against South Korea and topped it off with a penalty in Brazil’s 4-1 win.

Neymar became only the third Brazilian to have registered a goal in three or more World Cups. He joined Pele and Ronaldo for the feat. Pele has scored in four different editions, while Ronaldo has scored in three. Neymar, having scored at the 2014 and 2018 editions, joined the list with his penalty against the Asian team.

Neymar also moved closer to equalling Pele’s record for most goals in a Brazil shirt. The football icon has 77, and Neymar is just one short of the tally.

La Selecao will next face Croatia for a spot in the semifinal on December 9 (8:30pm IST).

Neymar is expected to feature in the starting 11 against Croatia as he started in Brazil’s match against South Korea.