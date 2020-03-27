Home Kabaddi Coronavirus: PKL star Ajay Thakur on police duty Ajay Thakur is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with the Himachal Pradesh Police and has been patrolling in the Bilaspur town during the 21-day lockdown. Team Sportstar 27 March, 2020 14:46 IST Team Sportstar 27 March, 2020 14:46 IST Former Indian kabaddi captain Ajay Thakur has been on duty in Himachal Pradesh in the wake of the country-wide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.Ajay, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) with the Himachal Pradesh police, has been patrolling in the Bilaspur town in the state. He shared a video of himself on Instagram with a message, "On duty. There is still time, stay indoors and tell others the same. Please co-ordinate with the government. Only then it is possible." View this post on Instagram On duty # अभी भी समय है अपने घर रहे ओर दूसरों क़ो भी बोले आप सब सहयोग करें प्रशासन का । तभी य मुमकिन है A post shared by AJAY THAKUR (@ajaythakurkabaddi) on Mar 25, 2020 at 8:38am PDT The 33-year-old was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019 for his services to the nation.He also posted a video on his YouTube page urging people to follow government protocols, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the nation on March 24 to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.He urged people to observe social distancing and only venture out if needed, to make the work of the police across the nation easier. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos