Who is the most successful player in PKL history?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has completed its nine seasons and is all set to start the next season from December 2 in Ahmedabad.

In nine seasons, Patna Pirates has been the most successful team, winning the title three times, followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers, who has won it twice and is the current defending champion.

In all these seasons, there are a few players have got their hands on the trophy multiple times. Here is a list of most successful players in the PKL history.

Player Number of titles Teams Pardeep Narwal 3 Patna Pirates Jeeva Kumar 3 U Mumba, Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi K.C. Sunil Kumar 3 Patna Pirates, Jaipur Pink Panthers

Pardeep Narwal, who has most points by a player in PKL (1577), won three titles while playing for Patna Pirates. Defender Jeeva Kumar, who has played 136 matches, has won three titles, all with three different teams. Defender Sunil Kumar has played 114 games and won three titles - two with Patna Pirates, and one with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last season.