The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has completed nine seasons since it began in 2014. The tournament began with his Jaipur Pink Panthers winning the title and then clinching the trophy in the last season.
In between, five more teams have got their hands on the trophy including U Mumba, Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi K.C.
Patna Pirates is the most successful team in the PKL history - winning three out of nine times and that too in three seasons back-to-back, followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers, who has won it twice.
Here are all the winners of the PKL so far in nine seasons:
|Season
|Winner
|1
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|2
|U Mumba
|3
|Patna Pirates
|4
|Patna Pirates
|5
|Patna Pirates
|6
|Bengaluru Bulls
|7
|Bengal Warriors
|8
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|9
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
Latest on Sportstar
- Hockey India names 24-member men’s team for Five Nations Tournament Valencia 2023
- Which is the most successful team in PKL history?
- Pro Kabaddi League: Top 10 raiders of all time with most raid points
- Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 5: Rahane leads Mumbai chase vs Saurashtra; TN loses first wicket vs Punjab
- Pro Kabaddi League: Teams yet to win the championship trophy
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE