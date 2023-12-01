MagazineBuy Print

Which is the most successful team in PKL history?

In nine PKL seasons, six teams have won the tournament so far.

Published : Dec 01, 2023 13:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Patna Pirates is the most successful team in the Pro Kabaddi League with three titles, followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers with two.
Patna Pirates is the most successful team in the Pro Kabaddi League with three titles, followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers with two. | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan/The Hindu
infoIcon

Patna Pirates is the most successful team in the Pro Kabaddi League with three titles, followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers with two. | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan/The Hindu

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has completed nine seasons since it began in 2014. The tournament began with his Jaipur Pink Panthers winning the title and then clinching the trophy in the last season.

In between, five more teams have got their hands on the trophy including U Mumba, Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi K.C.

Patna Pirates is the most successful team in the PKL history - winning three out of nine times and that too in three seasons back-to-back, followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers, who has won it twice. 

Here are all the winners of the PKL so far in nine seasons:

Season Winner
1 Jaipur Pink Panthers
2 U Mumba
3 Patna Pirates
4 Patna Pirates
5 Patna Pirates
6 Bengaluru Bulls
7 Bengal Warriors
8 Dabang Delhi K.C.
9 Jaipur Pink Panthers

