Which is the most successful team in PKL history?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has completed nine seasons since it began in 2014. The tournament began with his Jaipur Pink Panthers winning the title and then clinching the trophy in the last season.

In between, five more teams have got their hands on the trophy including U Mumba, Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi K.C.

Patna Pirates is the most successful team in the PKL history - winning three out of nine times and that too in three seasons back-to-back, followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers, who has won it twice.

Here are all the winners of the PKL so far in nine seasons: