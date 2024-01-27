MagazineBuy Print

Live

PKL 10 Live Score: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan starts now; Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas at 9PM - Pro Kabaddi League updates

PKL 10: Catch live updates, scores and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

Updated : Jan 27, 2024 19:57 IST

Team Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League Match Day 50 from the Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna on Friday.

The scores will read Pirates-Paltan.

  • January 27, 2024 19:56
    The teams are on the mat

    Not long to go before the start of the match now.

  • January 27, 2024 19:51
    Head to Head Record

    Played: 20 | Patna Pirates: 13 | Puneri Paltan: 4 | TIed: 3

  • January 27, 2024 19:50
    Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan - Lineups

    Patna Pirates: Sachin, Mayur Kadam, Babu M, Sandeep Kumar, Manjeet, Krishan, Ankit

    Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

  • January 27, 2024 19:45
    When and where to watch?

    You can catch the live action and updates on Star Sports Network. The matches will also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

