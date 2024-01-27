PKL 10 Live Score: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan starts now; Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas at 9PM - Pro Kabaddi League updates

- January 27, 2024 19:56The teams are on the mat
Not long to go before the start of the match now.
- January 27, 2024 19:51Head to Head Record
Played: 20 | Patna Pirates: 13 | Puneri Paltan: 4 | TIed: 3
- January 27, 2024 19:50Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan - Lineups
Patna Pirates: Sachin, Mayur Kadam, Babu M, Sandeep Kumar, Manjeet, Krishan, Ankit
Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.
- January 27, 2024 19:45When and where to watch?
You can catch the live action and updates on Star Sports Network. The matches will also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
