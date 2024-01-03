MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan tops Pro Kabaddi League season 10 after Noida leg; Tamil, Telugu at bottom

PKL 10: Where the team stands after the 11 matches played in Noida from December 29, 2023 to January 3, 2024. 

Published : Jan 03, 2024 22:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Puneri Paltan celebrates after win against Telugu Titans.
Puneri Paltan celebrates after win against Telugu Titans. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

Puneri Paltan celebrates after win against Telugu Titans. | Photo Credit: PKL

The Noida leg of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off at with Patna Pirates squaring off against Haryana Steelers on December 29 at Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida. 

Over the next five days, a total of 11 matches were played in the fourth leg of PKL 10 where all of the 12 teams showcased their talents on the mat. 

Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Noida leg. 

Position Teams Played Win Loss Tie Score Diff Points
1. Puneri Paltan 9 8 1 0 135 41
2. Gujarat Giants 10 6 4 0 16 34
3. Jaipur Pink Panthers 8 5 2 2 27 33
4. Dabang Delhi KC 9 5 3 1 24 30
5. Patna Pirates 9 5 4 0 19 27
6. U Mumba 7 5 2 0 25 26
7. Haryana Steelers 9 4 5 1 -27 26
8. Bengaluru Bulls 10 4 6 0 -37 25
9. Bengal Warriors 9 3 4 2 -20 22
10. UP Yoddhas 11 3 7 1 -10 21
11. Tamil Thalaivas 9 2 7 0 -41 12
12. Telugu Titans 9 1 8 0 -111 8

*After the Noida leg the Kabaddi moves to Mumbai for the sixth leg.

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 10 /

PKL 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan tops Pro Kabaddi League season 10 after Noida leg; Tamil, Telugu at bottom
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND, Second Test: Kohli, Siraj shine as India takes slender lead on Day 1
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. PKL 10 Highlights: Aslam, Shadloui hand Puneri Paltan sixth straight win after beating UP Yoddhas 40-31 ; Jaipur Pink Panthers beats Haryana Steelers 45-34
    Team Sportstar
  4. Oscar Pistorius, former South African Olympics runner who killed his girlfriend, to leave prison
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024: Target for the team now will be consistency, says Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan tops Pro Kabaddi League season 10 after Noida leg; Tamil, Telugu at bottom
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 10 Highlights: Aslam, Shadloui hand Puneri Paltan sixth straight win after beating UP Yoddhas 40-31 ; Jaipur Pink Panthers beats Haryana Steelers 45-34
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 10 Highlights: Ashu Malik, Manjeet shine as Dabang Delhi beats Gujarat Giants 35-28 to jump third on points table
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 10 Highlights: Pardeep’s 21-point effort in vain as UP Yoddhas loses 41-48 to Patna Pirates: Puneri Paltan thrashes Telugu 54-18
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 10 Highlights: Defence gives Bengaluru Bulls one-point win over Tamil Thalaivas; Parteek Dahiya scores 25 points to lead Gujarat Giants to 51-42 win vs Bengal Warriors
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan tops Pro Kabaddi League season 10 after Noida leg; Tamil, Telugu at bottom
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND, Second Test: Kohli, Siraj shine as India takes slender lead on Day 1
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. PKL 10 Highlights: Aslam, Shadloui hand Puneri Paltan sixth straight win after beating UP Yoddhas 40-31 ; Jaipur Pink Panthers beats Haryana Steelers 45-34
    Team Sportstar
  4. Oscar Pistorius, former South African Olympics runner who killed his girlfriend, to leave prison
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024: Target for the team now will be consistency, says Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment