PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan tops Pro Kabaddi League season 10 after Noida leg; Tamil, Telugu at bottom

The Noida leg of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off at with Patna Pirates squaring off against Haryana Steelers on December 29 at Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.
Over the next five days, a total of 11 matches were played in the fourth leg of PKL 10 where all of the 12 teams showcased their talents on the mat.
Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Noida leg.
|Position
|Teams
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Score Diff
|Points
|1.
|Puneri Paltan
|9
|8
|1
|0
|135
|41
|2.
|Gujarat Giants
|10
|6
|4
|0
|16
|34
|3.
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|8
|5
|2
|2
|27
|33
|4.
|Dabang Delhi KC
|9
|5
|3
|1
|24
|30
|5.
|Patna Pirates
|9
|5
|4
|0
|19
|27
|6.
|U Mumba
|7
|5
|2
|0
|25
|26
|7.
|Haryana Steelers
|9
|4
|5
|1
|-27
|26
|8.
|Bengaluru Bulls
|10
|4
|6
|0
|-37
|25
|9.
|Bengal Warriors
|9
|3
|4
|2
|-20
|22
|10.
|UP Yoddhas
|11
|3
|7
|1
|-10
|21
|11.
|Tamil Thalaivas
|9
|2
|7
|0
|-41
|12
|12.
|Telugu Titans
|9
|1
|8
|0
|-111
|8
*After the Noida leg the Kabaddi moves to Mumbai for the sixth leg.
