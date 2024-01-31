PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur pips Puneri to stay top, secures playoff qualification spot in season 10 after Patna leg

The Patna leg of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off with the home team, Patna Pirates, beating Bengal Warriors 44-28 on January 26, 2024, at Patliputra Indoor Stadium.

Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Patna leg:

Position Teams Played Win Loss Tie Score Diff Points 1. Jaipur Pink Panthers (Q) 17 12 2 3 86 71 2. Puneri Paltan 17 12 2 2 197 68 3. Dabang Delhi KC 16 10 4 2 44 59 4. Patna Pirates 18 8 7 3 31 53 5. Haryana Steelers 16 9 6 1 -17 50 6. Gujarat Giants 16 9 7 0 -5 49 7. Bengaluru Bulls 17 6 9 2 -47 43 8. Tamil Thalaivas 17 7 10 0 29 40 9. U Mumba 16 6 8 2 -19 40 10 Bengal Warriors 16 6 8 2 -33 39 11. UP Yoddhas 16 3 12 1 -63 23 12. Telugu Titans 17 2 15 0 -203 16

*After the Patna leg, PKL 10 caravan moves to Delhi.

*Q- Qualified for playoffs