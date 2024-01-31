PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur pips Puneri to stay top, secures playoff qualification spot in season 10 after Patna leg

The Patna leg of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off with the home team, Patna Pirates, beating Bengal Warriors 44-28 on January 26, 2024, at Patliputra Indoor Stadium.
Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Patna leg:
|Position
|Teams
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Score Diff
|Points
|1.
|Jaipur Pink Panthers (Q)
|17
|12
|2
|3
|86
|71
|2.
|Puneri Paltan
|17
|12
|2
|2
|197
|68
|3.
|Dabang Delhi KC
|16
|10
|4
|2
|44
|59
|4.
|Patna Pirates
|18
|8
|7
|3
|31
|53
|5.
|Haryana Steelers
|16
|9
|6
|1
|-17
|50
|6.
|Gujarat Giants
|16
|9
|7
|0
|-5
|49
|7.
|Bengaluru Bulls
|17
|6
|9
|2
|-47
|43
|8.
|Tamil Thalaivas
|17
|7
|10
|0
|29
|40
|9.
|U Mumba
|16
|6
|8
|2
|-19
|40
|10
|Bengal Warriors
|16
|6
|8
|2
|-33
|39
|11.
|UP Yoddhas
|16
|3
|12
|1
|-63
|23
|12.
|Telugu Titans
|17
|2
|15
|0
|-203
|16
*After the Patna leg, PKL 10 caravan moves to Delhi.
*Q- Qualified for playoffs
