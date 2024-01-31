MagazineBuy Print

PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur pips Puneri to stay top, secures playoff qualification spot in season 10 after Patna leg

PKL 10: Where the team stands after the 11 matches played in Patna from January 26, 2024 to January 31, 2024. 

Published : Jan 31, 2024 22:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jaipur Pink Panthers secures playoff qualification spot
Jaipur Pink Panthers secures playoff qualification spot | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Jaipur Pink Panthers secures playoff qualification spot | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Patna leg of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off with the home team, Patna Pirates, beating Bengal Warriors 44-28 on January 26, 2024, at Patliputra Indoor Stadium.

Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Patna leg:

Position Teams Played Win Loss Tie Score Diff Points
1. Jaipur Pink Panthers (Q) 17 12 2 3 86 71
2. Puneri Paltan 17 12 2 2 197 68
3. Dabang Delhi KC 16 10 4 2 44 59
4. Patna Pirates 18 8 7 3 31 53
5. Haryana Steelers 16 9 6 1 -17 50
6. Gujarat Giants 16 9 7 0 -5 49
7. Bengaluru Bulls 17 6 9 2 -47 43
8. Tamil Thalaivas 17 7 10 0 29 40
9. U Mumba 16 6 8 2 -19 40
10 Bengal Warriors 16 6 8 2 -33 39
11. UP Yoddhas 16 3 12 1 -63 23
12. Telugu Titans 17 2 15 0 -203 16

*After the Patna leg, PKL 10 caravan moves to Delhi.

*Q- Qualified for playoffs

