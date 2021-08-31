Tamil Thalaivas: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

Tamil Thalaivas retained none of its elite players ahead of season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The side had to build its team from scratch at the player auctions.

Tamil Thalaivas has a very interesting raiding department with the likes of Manjeet, K. Prapanjan and Athul MS. The side spent big bucks to sign Manjeet for Rs. 92 lakh, while it also bolstered its defence with Surjeet Singh.

Here's what the Tamil Thalaivas squad looks like after the three-day Pro Kabaddi League auction.