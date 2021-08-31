Kabaddi

Tamil Thalaivas: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

Tamil Thalaivas has a power-packed raiding department with the likes of Manjeet, K. Prapanjan and Athul MS. Here is Tamil Thalaivas' full squad ahead of season eight of the ProKabaddi League (PKL).

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 August, 2021 19:32 IST
Tamil Thalaivas

The Tamil Thalaivas will have a new-look team in season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).   -  PTI/(FILE PHOTO)

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 August, 2021 19:32 IST

Tamil Thalaivas retained none of its elite players ahead of season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The side had to build its team from scratch at the player auctions.

RELATED| Gujarat Giants: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

Tamil Thalaivas has a very interesting raiding department with the likes of Manjeet, K. Prapanjan and Athul MS. The side spent big bucks to sign Manjeet for Rs. 92 lakh, while it also bolstered its defence with Surjeet Singh.

Here's what the Tamil Thalaivas squad looks like after the three-day Pro Kabaddi League auction.

NamePositionPrice
ManjeetRaiderRs. 92L
PO Surjeet SinghDefenderRs. 75L
K. PrapanjanRaiderRs. 71L
Athul MSRaiderRs. 30L
Ajinkya Ashok PawarRaiderRs. 19.5L
Sourabh Tanaji PatilAll-rounderRs. 15L
HimanshuDefenderRetained
M. AbishekDefenderRetained
SagarDefenderRetained
Bhavani RajputRaiderRs. 10L
Mohammad Tuhin TarafderDefenderRs. 10L
Anwar Saheed BabaAll-RounderRs. 10L
SahilDefenderRs. 10L
Sagar B. KrishnaAll-RounderRs. 10L
SanthapanaselvamAll-rounderRs. 10L

Read more stories on Kabaddi.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :