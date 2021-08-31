More Sports Kabaddi Kabaddi Tamil Thalaivas: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 Tamil Thalaivas has a power-packed raiding department with the likes of Manjeet, K. Prapanjan and Athul MS. Here is Tamil Thalaivas' full squad ahead of season eight of the ProKabaddi League (PKL). Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 19:32 IST The Tamil Thalaivas will have a new-look team in season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). - PTI/(FILE PHOTO) Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 19:32 IST Tamil Thalaivas retained none of its elite players ahead of season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The side had to build its team from scratch at the player auctions.RELATED| Gujarat Giants: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 Tamil Thalaivas has a very interesting raiding department with the likes of Manjeet, K. Prapanjan and Athul MS. The side spent big bucks to sign Manjeet for Rs. 92 lakh, while it also bolstered its defence with Surjeet Singh.Here's what the Tamil Thalaivas squad looks like after the three-day Pro Kabaddi League auction.NamePositionPriceManjeetRaiderRs. 92LPO Surjeet SinghDefenderRs. 75LK. PrapanjanRaiderRs. 71LAthul MSRaiderRs. 30LAjinkya Ashok PawarRaiderRs. 19.5LSourabh Tanaji PatilAll-rounderRs. 15LHimanshuDefenderRetainedM. AbishekDefenderRetainedSagarDefenderRetainedBhavani RajputRaiderRs. 10LMohammad Tuhin TarafderDefenderRs. 10LAnwar Saheed BabaAll-RounderRs. 10LSahilDefenderRs. 10LSagar B. KrishnaAll-RounderRs. 10LSanthapanaselvamAll-rounderRs. 10L Read more stories on Kabaddi. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :