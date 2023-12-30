- December 30, 2023 22:09FULLTIME | Dabang Delhi beats UP Yoddhas 35-25
Ashu Malik goes in the raid with less than 30 seconds on the mat which means it will be the last raid of the match. He waits enough to roll down the clock first and then does the clean-up act to come back with THREE TOUCHPOINTS with a SUPER RAID to all-out UP Yoddhas in the last raid! Delhi gets five points as it wins by 35-25!
- December 30, 2023 22:0725-30
Anil, who was instructed to come back after putting a small 9-10 seconds raid, has been tackled by Delhi’s defence as the match is as soon as done for the home team!
- December 30, 2023 22:0625-29
Anil Kumar gets a running hand touch on Vikrant.
- December 30, 2023 22:0524-29
The tackle brings Pardeep Narwal back on the mat. He goes in the raid only to get tackled one more time! Asish is the one who got the first touch on Narwal.
- December 30, 2023 22:0424-28
Sumit, Ashu Singh and Harendra Kumar are only the three men on the mat for UP Yoddhas. Sumit gets an anklehold of Manjeet, who was in the do-or-die raid to get two tackle points.
- December 30, 2023 22:0222-28
Ashish tackles Mahipal, who was very close to the midline but could not do so.
- December 30, 2023 22:0122-27
Sumit gets another super tackle as he gets Ashu Malik.
- December 30, 2023 22:0020-27
Vijay Malik has been tackled by Ashish.
- December 30, 2023 21:5820-26
Manjeet has been ushered off by Sumit, who gets two super tackle points.
- December 30, 2023 21:5718-26
Another bonus for Vijay Malik.
- December 30, 2023 21:5717-26
A quick bonus for Vijay Malik.
- December 30, 2023 21:5616-26
Manjeet gets a running hand touch on Nitesh Kumar.
- December 30, 2023 21:5616-25
Pardeep Narwal, who comes in the do-or-die raid has been sent away after Yoegesh tackles him with an anklehold.
- December 30, 2023 21:5116-24
Meetu Sharma loses his balance and goes into the lobby without a touch in the do-or-die raid. A freebie point to UP Yoddhas.
- December 30, 2023 21:4915-24
Another point for Delhi in defence. Ashish comes with a hefty dash on Mahipal.
- December 30, 2023 21:4815-23
Ashu Malik uses his jump quite well to come back with a touchpoint of Ashu Singh.
- December 30, 2023 21:4715-22
A bonus for Ashu Malik.
- December 30, 2023 21:46Nitesh gets yellow card
A yellow card has been shown to UP Yoddhas’ Nitesh Kumar on disciplinary grounds and he will have to go out for two minutes.
- December 30, 2023 21:4515-21
The young defender duo of Ashish and Yogesh SUPER TACKLED Pardeep Narwal, who was in the do-or-die raid.
- December 30, 2023 21:4415-19
Meetu Sharma gets a bonus in the do-or-die raid.
- December 30, 2023 21:4415-18
Vikrant dives on Pardeep but cannot get any hold. Another point for the UP Yoddhas captain in the do-or-die raid.
- December 30, 2023 21:4314-18
Ashu Singh tackles Manjeet as it is only a four-point lead for Delhi.
- December 30, 2023 21:4213-18
Vishal Bhardwaj goes for a solo tackle on Pawan but the raider manages to find his way back.
- December 30, 2023 21:4112-18
Manjeet uses a kick and goes to the lobby to assert his dominance. He gets the point of Vijay Malik.
- December 30, 2023 21:36HALFTIME | 12-17
Manjeet rolls down the clock as we come to the end of the exciting first half. It is the visiting team which are in the five-point lead.
- December 30, 2023 21:3512-17
A bonus for Manjeet.
- December 30, 2023 21:3412-16
Pardeep Narwal goes in the do-or-die raid and comes back with a touchpoint after Yogesh makes a hasty take on him.
- December 30, 2023 21:3311-16
Sumit gets an anklehold on Ashu Malik to send the opposition captain away, who came in the do-or-die raid.
- December 30, 2023 21:3010-16
Surender Gill picks up Ashish in the raid.
- December 30, 2023 21:309-16
Vijay Malik makes an error on Manjeet by going too early to give him his touchpoint.
- December 30, 2023 21:269-15
Nitesh Kumar dives on Meetu Sharma to get a hold of his ankles and it will be the first tackle point for the local team in 13 minutes.
- December 30, 2023 21:258-15
Vijay Malik gets his first point. A bonus for him in the raid.
- December 30, 2023 21:257-15
Meetu Sharma gets a bonus.
- December 30, 2023 21:217-14
Vikrant levels his personal score with Pardeep Narwal as he tackles the opposition captain for the second time!
- December 30, 2023 21:207-13
A bonus for Surender Gill but he has been ushered off the mat by Manjeet. Dabang Delhi gets an early all-out on UP Yoddhas!
- December 30, 2023 21:196-10
Ashu Malik picks Kiran Magar to reduce UP Yoddhas with only Surender Gill, one more time.
- December 30, 2023 21:186-9
Surender Gill will need more than a bonus as he is the lone survivor for UP. He gets exactly the same to come back with a touchpoint of Yogesh and a bonus.
- December 30, 2023 21:184-9
Meetu shows agility to come back with two touchpoints of Nitesh Kumar and Vijay Malik as Surender Gill is the only man left for UP Yoddhas on the mat.
- December 30, 2023 21:164-7
Vikrant finally gets one back as he tackles Pardeep Narwal to make it three-point lead for Delhi.
- December 30, 2023 21:164-6
The stand-in captain, Ashu Malik, delivers big when needed the most as he gets a SUPER RAID! A bonus with two touchpoints of Sumit and Gurdeep.
- December 30, 2023 21:154-3
Manjeet touches Ashu Singh to reduce the UP lead by only one point.
- December 30, 2023 21:144-2
Pardeep Narwal gets his fourth point as he removes Yogesh.
- December 30, 2023 21:143-2
Ashu Malik removes the dangerous Surender Gill in the raid.
- December 30, 2023 21:133-1
A bonus for Pardeep Narwal.
- December 30, 2023 21:112-1
The vintage dubki is back as Pardeep Narwal escapes Vikrant for the second time.
- December 30, 2023 21:111-1
Ashu Malik removes Sumit with a sliding toe touch.
- December 30, 2023 21:101-0
Pardeep Narwal throws the kick on Vikrant and it lands to give Narwal a point in the first raid.
- December 30, 2023 21:10Toss update
Dabang Delhi won the toss and selected the court as UP Yoddhas will start the raid.
- December 30, 2023 21:06Lineups out for UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi
UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Vijay Malik, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit
Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Manjeet, Mohit, Vikrant, Meetu Sharma, Yogesh, Ashish
- December 30, 2023 21:04FULLTIME| U Mumba beats Telugu Titans 52-34
Kunal gets a touch on Hamid Nader to end the drubbing of Telugu Titans as U Mumba completely annihilated a Pawan Sehrawat-less Telugu.
- December 30, 2023 21:0234-51
Sombir super tackles Prafull Zaware!
- December 30, 2023 21:0134-49
Kunal goes into the raid and touches Omkar R. More.
- December 30, 2023 21:0034-48
Prafull Zaware gets another. He leapt in the air to come back with a touchpoint of Jai Bhagwan.
- December 30, 2023 21:0033-48
Prafull Zaware touches Heiderali Ekrami.
- December 30, 2023 20:5932-48
Hamid Nader tackles Shivam but less than one minute on the clock means the writing are already on the wall for Telugu.
- December 30, 2023 20:5931-48
Robin Choudhary touches Sombir and Surinder Singh to come back with two points.
- December 30, 2023 20:5829-48
Jai Bhagwan comes quickly after touching Sandeep Dhull.
- December 30, 2023 20:5829-47
Robin Choudhary touches Surinder Singh.
- December 30, 2023 20:5728-47
Jai Bhagwan does the clean-up act with a SUPER RAID that sent Sandeep Dhull, Parvesh Bhainswal and Hamid Nader back to the bench. A five-point raid gives Mumba another all-out on Telugu.
- December 30, 2023 20:5628-42
Omkar R. More has been tackled by Rinku.
- December 30, 2023 20:5528-41
The first point for Surinder Singh as he tackled Robin Choudhary.
- December 30, 2023 20:5328-40
Rinku pounces on Rajnish to single-handedly take the raider down as it is another SUPER TACKLE!
- December 30, 2023 20:5228-38
Heidarali Ekrami goes into the do-or-die raid and Sandeep Dhull tackles the Iranian for a point.
- December 30, 2023 20:5127-38
Rinku this time got ample support from Sombir and Mahender Singh as they SUPER TACKLE PRafull Zaware.
- December 30, 2023 20:5037-36
Rinku and Mahender Singh SUPER TACKLED Robin Chaudhary for another two points.
- December 30, 2023 20:4927-34
Jai Bhagwan goes out of bounds in the raid and he gifts a freebie point to Telugu.
- December 30, 2023 20:4426-34
Jai Bhagwan and Rinku SUPER TACKLE Rajnish for two points.
- December 30, 2023 20:4326-32
A bonus for Jai Bhagwan in the do-or-die raid.
- December 30, 2023 20:4326-31
Rajnish goes into the do-or-die raid and gets a kick on Girish Maruti Ernak to reduce Mumba with only two men on the mat.
- December 30, 2023 20:4125-31
Sandeep Dhull further reduces Mumba’s lead after tackling Zafardanesh.
- December 30, 2023 20:4024-31
Rajnish makes a mini-comeback for Telugu after delivering a SUPER RAID as he picks Sombir, Mahender Singh and Surinder Singh.
- December 30, 2023 20:3921-31
Amirmohammed Zafardanesh comes back with a touchpoint of Robin Chaudhary.
- December 30, 2023 20:3721-30
Sombir tackles Prafull Zaware for his sixth point in defence.
- December 30, 2023 20:3721-29
Guman Singh completes his Super 10 by escaping Ajit Pawar’s tackle.
- December 30, 2023 20:3621-28
Prafull Zaware gets a faint touch on Rinku.
- December 30, 2023 20:3620-28
A bonus will take Guman Singh to nine points.
- December 30, 2023 20:3520-27
Robin Choudhary gets a backkick on Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and also escapes the last-minute tackle attempt from Mumba skipper Surinder Singh to come back with two points.
- December 30, 2023 20:3318-27
Prafull Zaware gets a bonus before Sombir tackles him to complete his high-five as Telugu has been all-out for the second time by U Mumba.
- December 30, 2023 20:29HALFTIME | 17-24
Prafull Zaware, the last man for Telugu, takes the bonus, but he will be alone and can he make a difference when he goes back to defence? The first half comes to an end as it is U Mumba which has shown dominance over the 12th-placed team.
- December 30, 2023 20:2716-24
Zafardanesh touches Sandeep Dhull to reduce Telugu to one man.
- December 30, 2023 20:2716-23
Prafull Zaware gets a bonus to deny a point in the do-or-die raid.
- December 30, 2023 20:2615-23
Guman Singh tries for a pursuit in the do-or-die raid and lures Milad Jabaari to get back with a quick touchpoint.
- December 30, 2023 20:2515-22
Rajnish runs into Rinku’s chain to get tackled.
- December 30, 2023 20:2515-21
Guman Singh looks much more confident and menacing today. He gets a SUPER RAID to touch Ajit Pawar, Omkar R. More and Hamid Nader, all three in a single raid.
- December 30, 2023 20:2415-18
Rajnish comes back with a point of Sombir after delivering a scorpion kick on the defender.
- December 30, 2023 20:2314-18
An easy point for Amirmohammad Zafardanesh in the raid after he touched Ajit Pawar.
- December 30, 2023 20:2314-17
Rajnish goes in the raid and Mahender Singh tried to usher him out with a dash. Surinder Singh was also involved in the unsuccessful dash as Rajnish goes back with two crucial touches.
- December 30, 2023 20:2012-17
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh does the clean up act as he removes Milad Jabbari and Parvesh Bhainswal. U Mumba inflicts first all-out on Telugu Titans.
- December 30, 2023 20:1912-13
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh takes out Robin Choudhary to reduce Telugu with two men on the mat.
- December 30, 2023 20:1812-12
A bonus for Robin Choudhary to restore parity.
- December 30, 2023 20:1711-12
Milad Jabbari and Parvesh Bhainswal combined to SUPER TACKLE Visvanath V for two tackle points.
- December 30, 2023 20:179-12
A bonus for Rajnish.
- December 30, 2023 20:168-12
Amirmohammed Zafardanesh goes in the do and he has created havoc in Telugu’s defence with a SUPER RAID! He takes out Omkar R. More, Sandeep Dhull and Prafull Zaware
- December 30, 2023 20:158-9
Robin Choudhary pulls one back with a touchpoint of Surinder Singh in the do-or-die raid.
- December 30, 2023 20:157-9
Guman Singh goes in the do-or-die raid and comes back with not one but two raid points of Ajit Pawar and Hamid Nader.
- December 30, 2023 20:097-7
Rinku goes out of bounds after Prafull Zaware was tackled by Sombir. Another set of one point each to both teams.
- December 30, 2023 20:096-6
Omkar R. More dashes Amirmohammed Zafardanesh out but the defender also goes out of bounds as one point each awarded to both teams.
- December 30, 2023 20:085-5
Sombir is just unstoppable in the defense today. He tackles Robin Choudhary for his third point in defence.
- December 30, 2023 20:075-4
Hamid Nader tackles Guman Singh for the second time in succession.
- December 30, 2023 20:074-4
It is a do-or-die raid for Telugu Titans after two consecutive empty raid. Prafull Zaware goes in the raid but Sombir tackles him to make it four-all.
- December 30, 2023 20:064-3
Ajit Pawar tackles Visvanath V to put Telugu Titans in the lead.
- December 30, 2023 20:053-3
Sandeep Dhull tackles Amirmohammad Zafardanesh to restore pairty.
- December 30, 2023 20:052-3
Hamid Nader sends the danger man -- Guman Singh -- with a quick running handtouch.
- December 30, 2023 20:041-3
A bonus for Guman Singh.
- December 30, 2023 20:021-2
Sombir gets an anklehold on Rajinish to put U Mumba in lead.
- December 30, 2023 20:021-1
Prafull Zaware gets back the point after touching Visvanath V.
- December 30, 2023 20:010-1
Guman Singh goes in the raid. He escapes the dash from Ajit Pawar to start the proceedings of the game with a point.
- December 30, 2023 19:30Lineups out: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba
Telugu Titans: Robin Choudhary, Omkar. Ajit Pawar, Rajnish, Hamid Nader, Prafull Zaware, Sandeep Dhull
U Mumba: Guman Singh, Amirmohammed Zafardanesh, Surinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Visvanth V, Sombir, Rinku
- December 30, 2023 19:27Where both teams stand?
With 1 win and 6 losses, Telugu is twelfth on the PKL Season 10 points table with 8 points.
On the other hand, Mumba is seventh after winning 4 matches and losing 2. It has a total of 21 points.
- December 30, 2023 19:27Previous meeting
The previous contest between Telugu and Mumba ended in the favour of Telugu as it won 32-26.
- December 30, 2023 19:24Top players
Telugu Titans
With 76 raid points in 7 matches, Pawan Sehrawat leads the raiding department for the Titans. He picked up 13 points in his last appearance.
Meanwhile, Titans’ defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Ajit Pawar, who has scored 16 tackle points in 6 matches of PKL Season 10.
All-rounder Sanjeevi S is also a player to watch out for, after amassing 14 points.
U Mumba
Guman Singh has been the top raider for U Mumba in Season 10. He has amassed 44 raid points in 6 matches.
Mahender Singh is the top defender from the squad, claiming 16 tackle points in 6 matches.
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh is the top all-rounder in the Mumba squad, scoring 56 points in 6 outings.
- December 30, 2023 19:20Head-to-head
In PKL history, Telugu Titans and U Mumba have played each other 16 times.
With 9 wins against Telugu, Mumba is ahead in the head-to-head record. Telugu has won 5 times, and 2 matches ended in a tie.
- December 30, 2023 18:56Refresh your memory! Check out all the PKL rules
- December 30, 2023 18:53Live Streaming Info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- December 30, 2023 18:50Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 26 where Telugu Titans vs U Mumba and UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi match will take place at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on Saturday.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action.
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL 10 Highlights: Ashu Malik leads Dabang Delhi to 35-25 win vs UP Yoddhas; Defence shines to give 52-34 win to U Mumba over Telugu Titans
- Mathias Boe: You need to be a bit selfish to succeed
- IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd ODI: Australia beats India to clinch series as efforts of Deepti, Richa go in vain
- Gukesh, Humpy complete Candidates’ fields, join Praggnanandhaa, Vidit and Vaishali
- SA vs IND: Shardul Thakur hit on shoulder in nets; manages to continue
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE