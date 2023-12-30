December 30, 2023 19:24

Top players

Telugu Titans

With 76 raid points in 7 matches, Pawan Sehrawat leads the raiding department for the Titans. He picked up 13 points in his last appearance.

Meanwhile, Titans’ defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Ajit Pawar, who has scored 16 tackle points in 6 matches of PKL Season 10.

All-rounder Sanjeevi S is also a player to watch out for, after amassing 14 points.

U Mumba

Guman Singh has been the top raider for U Mumba in Season 10. He has amassed 44 raid points in 6 matches.

Mahender Singh is the top defender from the squad, claiming 16 tackle points in 6 matches.

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh is the top all-rounder in the Mumba squad, scoring 56 points in 6 outings.