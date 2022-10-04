The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to get underway in Bengaluru from October 7.
After the previous season was played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league is all set to welcome fans back to the stadium this time. Triple headers will continue to be a part of the roster this season with the first three days of the season featuring three fixtures each, giving all teams a turn to begin their campaigns.
Fridays and Saturdays will feature triple header fixtures through the season.
Only the first part of the schedule has been released so far with the second set of matches set to be announced later this month.
First leg at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru:
|Match No.
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|1
|October 7
|Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba
|7:30pm
|2
|October 7
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
|8:30pm
|3
|October 7
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas
|9:30pm
|4
|October 8
|Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan
|7:30pm
|5
|October 8
|Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas
|8:30pm
|6
|October 8
|Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers
|9:30pm
|7
|October 9
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates
|7:30pm
|8
|October 9
|Telugu Titan vs Bengal Warriors
|8:30pm
|9
|October 9
|Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls
|9:30pm
|10
|October 10
|U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas
|7:30pm
|11
|October 10
|Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants
|8:30pm
|12
|October 11
|Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas
|7:30pm
|13
|October 11
|Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans
|8:30pm
|14
|October 12
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors
|7:30pm
|15
|October 12
|UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC
|8:30pm
|-
|October 13
|BREAK DAY
|BREAK DAY
|16
|October 14
|Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba
|7:30pm
|17
|October 14
|Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|8:30pm
|18
|October 14
|Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan
|9:30pm
|19
|October 15
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants
|7:30pm
|20
|October 15
|Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC
|8:30pm
|21
|October 15
|Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates
|9:30pm
|22
|October 16
|Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba
|7:30pm
|23
|October 16
|UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls
|8:30pm
|24
|October 17
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates
|7:30pm
|25
|October 17
|Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers
|8:30pm
|26
|October 18
|Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7:30pm
|27
|October 18
|Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan
|8:30pm
|28
|October 19
|Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas
|7:30pm
|29
|October 19
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas
|8:30pm
|-
|October 20
|BREAK DAY
|BREAK DAY
|30
|October 21
|U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers
|7:30pm
|31
|October 21
|Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors
|8:30pm
|32
|October 21
|Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC
|9:30pm
|33
|October 22
|U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls
|7:30pm
|34
|October 22
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans
|8:30pm
|35
|October 22
|Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants
|9:30pm
|36
|October 23
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates
|7:30pm
|37
|October 23
|UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas
|8:30pm
|-
|October 24
|BREAK DAY
|BREAK DAY
|38
|October 25
|Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7:30pm
|39
|October 25
|Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers
|8:30pm
|40
|October 26
|Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba
|7:30pm
|41
|October 26
|Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors
|-
|October 27
|BREAK DAY
|BREAK DAY
Second leg at Balewadi Stadium in Pune
|Match no.
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|42
|October 28
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7:30pm
|43
|October 28
|Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan
|8:30pm
|44
|October 28
|Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas
|9:30pm
|45
|October 29
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC
|7:30pm
|46
|October 29
|Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants
|8:30pm
|47
|October 29
|Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba
|9:30pm
|48
|October 30
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls
|7:30pm
|49
|October 30
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC
|8:30pm
|50
|October 31
|Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates
|7:30pm
|51
|October 31
|UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans
|8:30pm
|52
|November 1
|Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC
|7:30pm
|53
|November 1
|Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls
|8:30pm
|54
|November 2
|U Mumba vs Telugu Titans
|7:30pm
|55
|November 2
|Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
|8:30pm
|-
|November 3
|BREAK DAY
|BREAK DAY
|56
|November 4
|Patna Pirates vs U Mumba
|7:30pm
|57
|November 4
|Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|8:30pm
|58
|November 4
|UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan
|9:30pm
|59
|November 5
|Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors
|7:30pm
|60
|November 5
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans
|8:30pm
|61
|November 5
|Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas
|9:30pm
|62
|November 6
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants
|7:30pm
|63
|November 6
|Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas
|8:30pm
|64
|November 7
|U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7:30pm
|65
|November 7
|Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers
|8:30pm
|66
|November 8
|Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas
|7:30pm
|67
|November 8
|TBC A vs TBC B
|8:30pm
Ticket details
Tickets for season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League can be booked on BookMyShow. A day’s ticket, which includes all matches scheduled on the date, begins from Rs 500 onwards.
Where can you watch Pro Kabaddi League season 9?
Matches of PKL 9 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. You can also stream the matches LIVE on the Disney + Hotstar app.