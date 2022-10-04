Kabaddi

Pro Kabaddi: PKL 9 schedule, timings, venues, ticket prices, live streaming info

The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League begins on October 7. Here is the full list of fixtures, match timings and everything else you need to know ahead of PKL 9.

Team Sportstar
04 October, 2022 08:28 IST
Defending champion Dabang Delhi will begin its title defense against U Mumba on October 7 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to get underway in Bengaluru from October 7.

After the previous season was played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league is all set to welcome fans back to the stadium this time. Triple headers will continue to be a part of the roster this season with the first three days of the season featuring three fixtures each, giving all teams a turn to begin their campaigns.

Fridays and Saturdays will feature triple header fixtures through the season.

Only the first part of the schedule has been released so far with the second set of matches set to be announced later this month.

First leg at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru:

Match No.DateFixtureTime
1October 7Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba7:30pm
2October 7Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans8:30pm
3October 7Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas9:30pm
4October 8Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan7:30pm
5October 8Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas8:30pm
6October 8Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers9:30pm
7October 9Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates7:30pm
8October 9Telugu Titan vs Bengal Warriors8:30pm
9October 9Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls9:30pm
10October 10U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas7:30pm
11October 10Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants8:30pm
12October 11Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas7:30pm
13October 11Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans8:30pm
14October 12Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors7:30pm
15October 12UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC8:30pm
-October 13BREAK DAYBREAK DAY
16October 14Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba7:30pm
17October 14Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers8:30pm
18October 14Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan9:30pm
19October 15Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants7:30pm
20October 15Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC8:30pm
21October 15Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates9:30pm
22October 16Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba7:30pm
23October 16UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls8:30pm
24October 17Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates7:30pm
25October 17Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers8:30pm
26October 18Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers7:30pm
27October 18Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan8:30pm
28October 19Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas7:30pm
29October 19Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas8:30pm
-October 20BREAK DAYBREAK DAY
30October 21U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers7:30pm
31October 21Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors8:30pm
32October 21Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC9:30pm
33October 22U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls7:30pm
34October 22Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans8:30pm
35October 22Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants9:30pm
36October 23Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates7:30pm
37October 23UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas8:30pm
-October 24BREAK DAYBREAK DAY
38October 25Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers7:30pm
39October 25Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers8:30pm
40October 26Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba7:30pm
41October 26Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors
-October 27BREAK DAYBREAK DAY
Second leg at Balewadi Stadium in Pune

Match no.DateFixtureTime
42October 28Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers7:30pm
43October 28Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan8:30pm
44October 28Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas9:30pm
45October 29Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC7:30pm
46October 29Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants8:30pm
47October 29Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba9:30pm
48October 30Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls7:30pm
49October 30Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC8:30pm
50October 31Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates7:30pm
51October 31UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans8:30pm
52November 1Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC7:30pm
53November 1Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls8:30pm
54November 2U Mumba vs Telugu Titans7:30pm
55November 2Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas8:30pm
- November 3BREAK DAYBREAK DAY
56November 4Patna Pirates vs U Mumba7:30pm
57November 4Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers8:30pm
58November 4UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan9:30pm
59November 5 Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors7:30pm
60November 5Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans8:30pm
61November 5Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas9:30pm
62November 6Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants7:30pm
63November 6Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas8:30pm
64November 7U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers7:30pm
65November 7 Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers8:30pm
66November 8Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas7:30pm
67November 8TBC A vs TBC B8:30pm
Ticket details

Tickets for season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League can be booked on BookMyShow. A day’s ticket, which includes all matches scheduled on the date, begins from Rs 500 onwards.

Where can you watch Pro Kabaddi League season 9?

Matches of PKL 9 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. You can also stream the matches LIVE on the Disney + Hotstar app.

