The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to get underway in Bengaluru from October 7.

After the previous season was played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league is all set to welcome fans back to the stadium this time. Triple headers will continue to be a part of the roster this season with the first three days of the season featuring three fixtures each, giving all teams a turn to begin their campaigns.

Fridays and Saturdays will feature triple header fixtures through the season.

Only the first part of the schedule has been released so far with the second set of matches set to be announced later this month.

First leg at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru:

Match No. Date Fixture Time 1 October 7 Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba 7:30pm 2 October 7 Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans 8:30pm 3 October 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas 9:30pm 4 October 8 Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan 7:30pm 5 October 8 Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas 8:30pm 6 October 8 Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers 9:30pm 7 October 9 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates 7:30pm 8 October 9 Telugu Titan vs Bengal Warriors 8:30pm 9 October 9 Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls 9:30pm 10 October 10 U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas 7:30pm 11 October 10 Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants 8:30pm 12 October 11 Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas 7:30pm 13 October 11 Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans 8:30pm 14 October 12 Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors 7:30pm 15 October 12 UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC 8:30pm - October 13 BREAK DAY BREAK DAY 16 October 14 Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba 7:30pm 17 October 14 Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 8:30pm 18 October 14 Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan 9:30pm 19 October 15 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants 7:30pm 20 October 15 Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC 8:30pm 21 October 15 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates 9:30pm 22 October 16 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba 7:30pm 23 October 16 UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls 8:30pm 24 October 17 Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates 7:30pm 25 October 17 Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers 8:30pm 26 October 18 Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7:30pm 27 October 18 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan 8:30pm 28 October 19 Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas 7:30pm 29 October 19 Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas 8:30pm - October 20 BREAK DAY BREAK DAY 30 October 21 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers 7:30pm 31 October 21 Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors 8:30pm 32 October 21 Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC 9:30pm 33 October 22 U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls 7:30pm 34 October 22 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans 8:30pm 35 October 22 Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants 9:30pm 36 October 23 Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates 7:30pm 37 October 23 UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas 8:30pm - October 24 BREAK DAY BREAK DAY 38 October 25 Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7:30pm 39 October 25 Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers 8:30pm 40 October 26 Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba 7:30pm 41 October 26 Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors - October 27 BREAK DAY BREAK DAY

Second leg at Balewadi Stadium in Pune

Match no. Date Fixture Time 42 October 28 Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7:30pm 43 October 28 Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan 8:30pm 44 October 28 Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas 9:30pm 45 October 29 Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC 7:30pm 46 October 29 Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants 8:30pm 47 October 29 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba 9:30pm 48 October 30 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls 7:30pm 49 October 30 Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC 8:30pm 50 October 31 Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates 7:30pm 51 October 31 UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans 8:30pm 52 November 1 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC 7:30pm 53 November 1 Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls 8:30pm 54 November 2 U Mumba vs Telugu Titans 7:30pm 55 November 2 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas 8:30pm - November 3 BREAK DAY BREAK DAY 56 November 4 Patna Pirates vs U Mumba 7:30pm 57 November 4 Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 8:30pm 58 November 4 UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan 9:30pm 59 November 5 Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors 7:30pm 60 November 5 Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans 8:30pm 61 November 5 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas 9:30pm 62 November 6 Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants 7:30pm 63 November 6 Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas 8:30pm 64 November 7 U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7:30pm 65 November 7 Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers 8:30pm 66 November 8 Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas 7:30pm 67 November 8 TBC A vs TBC B 8:30pm

Ticket details

Tickets for season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League can be booked on BookMyShow. A day’s ticket, which includes all matches scheduled on the date, begins from Rs 500 onwards.

Where can you watch Pro Kabaddi League season 9?

Matches of PKL 9 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. You can also stream the matches LIVE on the Disney + Hotstar app.