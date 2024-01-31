MagazineBuy Print

PKL 10 Patna Pirates 21-23 Bengaluru Bulls LIVE Score: Bulls leads; Jaipur aims first qualification spot with win v Thalaivas

PKL 10: Catch the highlights, scores and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

Updated : Jan 31, 2024 20:41 IST

Team Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE updates of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 55 from the Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna on Wednesday.

The scores will read Patna-Bengaluru and Jaipur-Tamil.

  • January 31, 2024 20:40
    21-23

    Manjeet fails to convert the do or die raid as Parteek dashes him onto the lobby and halt him raid.

  • January 31, 2024 20:39
    21-22

    Ankit secures Sushil’s spot in the mat getting his HIGH 5. Patna is just a point away from restoring parity.

  • January 31, 2024 20:38
    20-22

    Sandeep wrecks havoc as he navigates his way through Ran Singh and Surjeet Singh.

  • January 31, 2024 20:37
    18-22

    Manjeet is stumped by Surjeet as he tries to improvise.

  • January 31, 2024 20:36
    18-20

    Manjeet gets through via a huge gap on the left as Akash Choudhary is sent to the bench.

  • January 31, 2024 20:34
    17-19

    Sandeep Kumar is sent out but not before securing a bonus as Surjeet Singh tackles Kumar but steps out of the lobby. 

  • January 31, 2024 20:31
    14-16

    Ankit starts and a chain tackle is completed as Akshit is ousted.

  • January 31, 2024 20:24
    13-16

    Double thigh hold by Akshit on Manjeet stops him.

  • January 31, 2024 20:23
    11-15

    Akshit stretches himself to touch Krishan.

  • January 31, 2024 20:21
    10-14

    ALL OUT!!! Sandeep Kumar is captured by Akash Choudhary, and is soon surrounded by the Bulls.

  • January 31, 2024 20:19
    8-10

    Akshit gets his back kick on the substitute Sanjay, who had just come to the mat.

  • January 31, 2024 20:18
    8-9

    Sudhakar M is tackled by Monu. Sushil adds to Bulls’ scoreline with a kick at Krishan.

  • January 31, 2024 20:15
    8-6

    Parteek is caught off guard with Manjeet’s touch.

  • January 31, 2024 20:11
    7-5

    Do or die raid by Akshit, who is stopped by Ankit. In the Pirates’ do or die raid, Sandeep Kumar successfully manages to oust Ran Singh.

  • January 31, 2024 20:06
    4-5

    SUPER TACKLE!!! Ankit manages to hold Sushil and keep him grounded till the whistle was blown.

  • January 31, 2024 20:05
    1-5

    SUPER RAID!!!!Sushil jumps past Mayur Kadam and escapes Manjeet and Babu M’s grip.

  • January 31, 2024 20:02
    1-2

    Sudhakar M gets bonus but is pushed out by Parteek.

  • January 31, 2024 20:01
    0-1

    Monu strikes first with a running hand touch at Krishan.

  • January 31, 2024 19:59
    TOSS!!!

    Bengaluru Bulls Won The Toss. Pirates to raid first.

  • January 31, 2024 19:53
    Here’s how Bengaluru trains before the match!

  • January 31, 2024 19:49
    Here’s what the Patna Pirates Army has to say!!!!
  • January 31, 2024 19:45
    Patna Pirates v Bengaluru Bulls: Head to head

    Bengaluru Bulls- 7 | Patna Pirates-12 | Draw- 3 

  • January 31, 2024 19:35
    Last time Jaipur Pink Panthers took on Tamil Thalaivas

    Jaipur Pink Panthers edged past Tamil Thalaivas 25-24 in the previous match.

  • January 31, 2024 19:26
    Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls: Playing seven

    Patna Pirates - Ankit, Krishan, Mayur Kadam, Manjeet, Babu Murugasan, Sudhakar, Sandeep Kumar 

    Bengaluru Bulls - Sushil, Surjeet Singh, Monu, Akshit, Parteek, Akash Choudhary, Ran Singh

  • January 31, 2024 19:24
    Last time Patna Pirates took on Bengaluru Bulls

    Bulls defeated Pirates 35-33 in the previous match.

  • January 31, 2024 19:16
    January 31 schedule

    Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas

  • January 31, 2024 19:07
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • January 31, 2024 19:00
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE updates of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 55 from the Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna on Wednesday.

