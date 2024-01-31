PKL 10 Patna Pirates 21-23 Bengaluru Bulls LIVE Score: Bulls leads; Jaipur aims first qualification spot with win v Thalaivas

- January 31, 2024 20:4021-23
Manjeet fails to convert the do or die raid as Parteek dashes him onto the lobby and halt him raid.
- January 31, 2024 20:3921-22
Ankit secures Sushil’s spot in the mat getting his HIGH 5. Patna is just a point away from restoring parity.
- January 31, 2024 20:3820-22
Sandeep wrecks havoc as he navigates his way through Ran Singh and Surjeet Singh.
- January 31, 2024 20:3718-22
Manjeet is stumped by Surjeet as he tries to improvise.
- January 31, 2024 20:3618-20
Manjeet gets through via a huge gap on the left as Akash Choudhary is sent to the bench.
- January 31, 2024 20:3417-19
Sandeep Kumar is sent out but not before securing a bonus as Surjeet Singh tackles Kumar but steps out of the lobby.
- January 31, 2024 20:3114-16
Ankit starts and a chain tackle is completed as Akshit is ousted.
- January 31, 2024 20:2413-16
Double thigh hold by Akshit on Manjeet stops him.
- January 31, 2024 20:2311-15
Akshit stretches himself to touch Krishan.
- January 31, 2024 20:2110-14
ALL OUT!!! Sandeep Kumar is captured by Akash Choudhary, and is soon surrounded by the Bulls.
- January 31, 2024 20:198-10
Akshit gets his back kick on the substitute Sanjay, who had just come to the mat.
- January 31, 2024 20:188-9
Sudhakar M is tackled by Monu. Sushil adds to Bulls’ scoreline with a kick at Krishan.
- January 31, 2024 20:158-6
Parteek is caught off guard with Manjeet’s touch.
- January 31, 2024 20:117-5
Do or die raid by Akshit, who is stopped by Ankit. In the Pirates’ do or die raid, Sandeep Kumar successfully manages to oust Ran Singh.
- January 31, 2024 20:064-5
SUPER TACKLE!!! Ankit manages to hold Sushil and keep him grounded till the whistle was blown.
- January 31, 2024 20:051-5
SUPER RAID!!!!Sushil jumps past Mayur Kadam and escapes Manjeet and Babu M’s grip.
- January 31, 2024 20:021-2
Sudhakar M gets bonus but is pushed out by Parteek.
- January 31, 2024 20:010-1
Monu strikes first with a running hand touch at Krishan.
- January 31, 2024 19:59TOSS!!!
Bengaluru Bulls Won The Toss. Pirates to raid first.
- January 31, 2024 19:53Here’s how Bengaluru trains before the match!
- January 31, 2024 19:49Here’s what the Patna Pirates Army has to say!!!!
- January 31, 2024 19:45Patna Pirates v Bengaluru Bulls: Head to head
Bengaluru Bulls- 7 | Patna Pirates-12 | Draw- 3
- January 31, 2024 19:35Last time Jaipur Pink Panthers took on Tamil Thalaivas
Jaipur Pink Panthers edged past Tamil Thalaivas 25-24 in the previous match.
- January 31, 2024 19:26Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls: Playing seven
Patna Pirates - Ankit, Krishan, Mayur Kadam, Manjeet, Babu Murugasan, Sudhakar, Sandeep Kumar
Bengaluru Bulls - Sushil, Surjeet Singh, Monu, Akshit, Parteek, Akash Choudhary, Ran Singh
- January 31, 2024 19:24Last time Patna Pirates took on Bengaluru Bulls
Bulls defeated Pirates 35-33 in the previous match.
- January 31, 2024 19:16January 31 schedule
Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas
- January 31, 2024 19:07LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- January 31, 2024 19:00Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE updates of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 55 from the Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna on Wednesday.
Latest on Sportstar
- AFC Asian Cup: Japan thrashes Bahrain 3-1 to enter quarterfinal
- PKL 10 Patna Pirates 21-23 Bengaluru Bulls LIVE Score: Bulls leads; Jaipur aims first qualification spot with win v Thalaivas
- AFC Asian Cup: Mancini apologises for walking off during Saudi Arabia vs South Korea penalty shootout
- Will Cristiano Ronaldo play Inter Miami vs Al Nassr friendly?
- Indian sports news wrap, January 31
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE