PKL LIVE Score, U Mumba 13-18 Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Manjeet help Delhi gets first all-out; Surjeet, Sachin Narwal hand Bengaluru 35-33 win against Patna

January 08, 2024 21:02

FULLTIME | Bengaluru Bulls beats Patna Pirates 35-33

Sachin Narwal runs down the clock and gets back with a touchpoint of Sachin to seal the match! What a turnaround this has been. Bengaluru Bulls beats Patna Pirates 35-33. From trailing the majority of the game with 10 points, the Bulls surged their way up courtesy of Sachin Narwal in the raid and Surjeet in the defence. Randhir Singh Sehrawat would be a proud coach today after this emphatic effort from his team to go back with 5 points from this match.

Do not go anywhere as we have an enticing battle between U Mumba and Dabang Delhi next up.