PKL LIVE Score, U Mumba 13-18 Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Manjeet help Delhi gets first all-out; Surjeet, Sachin Narwal hand Bengaluru 35-33 win against Patna

- January 08, 2024 21:2916-19
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh dives his way back after getting a touch on Mohit.
- January 08, 2024 21:2815-19
Ashu Malik goes into the raid and comes back with a point after Bittu goes into the lobby.
- January 08, 2024 21:2815-18
Jai Bhagwan lands a kick on Ashish before he goes back with one more touchpoint of Yogesh.
- January 08, 2024 21:2713-18
Ashu Malik dives on Surinder Singh to get his touch in the raid.
- January 08, 2024 21:2613-17
Surinder Singh attempts a backhold on Meetu Sharma very close to the midline but somehow he manages to take the raider down for a risky point.
- January 08, 2024 21:2612-17
Vikrant’s tentative tackle attempt failed as he gives his touch to Jai Bhagwan.
- January 08, 2024 21:2511-17
A bonus for Ashu Malik.
- January 08, 2024 21:2411-16
Bittu gets the anklehold of Manjeet as Mumba gets its second tackle point of this game.
- January 08, 2024 21:2310-16
Guman Singh has been ushered off by Mohit with a hefty dash.
- January 08, 2024 21:2110-15
Jai Bhagwan has been thumped down by Yogesh this time.
- January 08, 2024 21:2010-14
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh doing his defensive duties as he tackles Ashu Malik to give Mumba its first point in defence today.
- January 08, 2024 21:209-14
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh picks Ashish in the raid.
- January 08, 2024 21:198-14
Meetu Sharma gets a running handtouch on Sombir.
- January 08, 2024 21:198-13
Yogesh tackles Guman Singh after allowing him a bonus as Dabang Delhi gets first all-out on U Mumba!
- January 08, 2024 21:187-10
Ashu Malik sends Jai Bhagwan out to leave Mumba with only Guman on the mat.
- January 08, 2024 21:177-9
A bonus for Guman Singh
- January 08, 2024 21:176-9
Meetu Sharma forces U Mumba near the all-out after getting a multi-point raid. He picks up Sombir and Surinder Singh.
- January 08, 2024 21:166-7
Guman Singh gets a touch on Vikrant.
- January 08, 2024 21:165-7
Manjeet goes into the raid. His burst of acceleration forced Bittu to go out before he tags Mahender Singh to come back wtih a two touchpoints.
- January 08, 2024 21:155-5
Yogesh gets the better of Amirmohammad Zafardanesh this time as the Delhi defence came good to tackle the Iranian this time.
- January 08, 2024 21:145-4
Ashu Malik looks in sublime touch today! He picks up Surinder Singh this time.
- January 08, 2024 21:135-3
Guman Singh makes it two-point raid after touching Vikrant in the raid.
- January 08, 2024 21:134-3
A second point in a row for Amirmohammad Zafardanesh as he gets Mohit in the raid this time.
- January 08, 2024 21:123-3
Ashu Malik gets Jai Bhagwan for the second time in a row in the raid.
- January 08, 2024 21:123-2
Ashish, who was revived by Ashu Malik in the previous raid, has to go back again after Amirmohammad Zafardanesh gets a tag on him.
- January 08, 2024 21:112-2
Jai Bhagwan tries to tackle Ashu Malik but the Delhi skipper went back with his touchpoint.
- January 08, 2024 21:112-1
Jai Bhagwan goes into the raid. Ashish tries for a back hold very near the midline but fails to do so.
- January 08, 2024 21:101-1
Ashu Malik starts well too, from the other end. He touches Bittu in his first raid.
- January 08, 2024 21:101-0
Guman Singh starts the match with a bonus point.
- January 08, 2024 21:09Toss Update
Dabang Delhi won the toss and elected the court. U Mumba to start raiding.
- January 08, 2024 21:07Lineups out for U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi
U Mumba: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Bittu, Sombir
Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Mohit, Vikrant, Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Yogesh, Ashish
- January 08, 2024 21:02FULLTIME | Bengaluru Bulls beats Patna Pirates 35-33
Sachin Narwal runs down the clock and gets back with a touchpoint of Sachin to seal the match! What a turnaround this has been. Bengaluru Bulls beats Patna Pirates 35-33. From trailing the majority of the game with 10 points, the Bulls surged their way up courtesy of Sachin Narwal in the raid and Surjeet in the defence. Randhir Singh Sehrawat would be a proud coach today after this emphatic effort from his team to go back with 5 points from this match.
Do not go anywhere as we have an enticing battle between U Mumba and Dabang Delhi next up.
- January 08, 2024 21:0134-33
Sandeep Kumar has been tackled by Surjeet Singh!!!! Here we go says the Bengaluru Bulls as it gets back its revenge with an all-out with just 21 seconds to go.
- January 08, 2024 21:0031-33
Sushil goes into the raid and how many has he gotten? He has been awarded two touchpoints of Ankit and Sachin.
- January 08, 2024 20:5828-33
Sudhakar M has been tackled by Ran Singh in the do-or-die raid.
- January 08, 2024 20:5828-33
Sachin Narwal is handling the responsibility of a strike raider with full authority today. He gets Manish this time in the raid.
- January 08, 2024 20:5627-33
Neeraj Kumar tries to dash Sachin Narwal but fails to do so after the raider uses the lobby to come back to cross the midline.
- January 08, 2024 20:5426-33
A bonus for Sachin Narwal.
- January 08, 2024 20:5325-33
Manjeet goes into the raid and it is the duo of Ran Singh and Surjeet Singh which combined to get another SUPER TACKLE!
- January 08, 2024 20:5323-33
Manish tackles Vikash Kandola after allowing him a bonus.
- January 08, 2024 20:5222-32
Surjeet Singh!! What an effort! He first came alone to block Sachin and somehow managed to take and keep him down with the help of Vikash Kandola for two points via SUPER TACKLE!
- January 08, 2024 20:5120-32
Sachin goes into the raid. He gets Saurabh Nandal’s touch first. He gets the points of Parteek and Aman too as Sachin delivers a SUPER RAID!
- January 08, 2024 20:4820-29
Manish tackles Sachin Narwal as Bengaluru is again losing its plot at the crucial juncture of the game.
- January 08, 2024 20:4820-28
Neeraj Kumar charges down on Sushil to take him down.
- January 08, 2024 20:4720-27
Third consecutive point for the Bulls after Sushil picks Krishan in the raid.
- January 08, 2024 20:4619-27
Surjeet Singh completes his high-five after tackling Sandeep Kumar. Bengaluru’s defence is keeping them in this game against Patna.
- January 08, 2024 20:4518-27
Sachin gets Manish in the raid.
- January 08, 2024 20:4517-27
Sanchin Narwal and Ran Singh made a lousy error to give Manjeet their touchpoint. Patna is back to a 10-point lead.
- January 08, 2024 20:4217-25
Neeraj Kumar is the next prey for Sachin Narwal, who runs back quickly after tagging him.
- January 08, 2024 20:4116-25
Sachin Narwal goes into the do-or-die raid and Krishan Dhull tries for a double thigh hold. Narwal leaps and jumps over the defender to come back safely with a point.
- January 08, 2024 20:4015-25
Manjeet tries for a running hand touch on Ran Singh but could not get it. He escapes the block of Surjeet and uses the lobby to turn back and get a point.
- January 08, 2024 20:3915-24
Sandeep Kumar escapes from the hold of Surjeet Kumar and runs back to his half but he has been given out as he went in the lobby first without any touch.
- January 08, 2024 20:3814-24
Neeraj Kumar tackles Vikash Kandola to increase Patna’s lead to 10 points.
- January 08, 2024 20:3714-23
Vikash Kandola picks Manish in the do-or-die raid.
- January 08, 2024 20:3713-23
Patna Pirates subbed in Sandeep Kumar for Sudhakar M and sent him in the do-or-die raid. Sandeep escapes the dive and anklehold Ran Singh in the left corner to come back with a point.
- January 08, 2024 20:3413-22
Saushi tries to jump over Krishan Dhull in the raid but the experienced defender does well to get the double thigh hold.
- January 08, 2024 20:3313-21
Manjeet goes into the do-or-die raid and has been dashed out by Surjeet Singh.
- January 08, 2024 20:3212-21
Sachin Narwal couldn’t control his run and goes into the lobby to hand an easy point to Patna.
- January 08, 2024 20:26HALFTIME | Bengaluru Bulls 12-20 Patna Pirates
Neeraj Narwal goes in the do-or-die raid at the stroke of halftime. Krishan Dhull blocks him to make it an eight-point lead for Patna at the end of the first half.
- January 08, 2024 20:2312-19
Surjeet Singh gets Sachin’s ankles and Ran Singh does the rest to tackle the man in form for Patna Pirates.
- January 08, 2024 20:2211-19
Sachin takes Vikash Kandola down single-handedly with a double thigh hold.
- January 08, 2024 20:2211-18
Manjeet gets a bonus but Sachin Narwal and Ran Singh tackles him for his point in defence.
- January 08, 2024 20:2110-17
Parteek gets the anklehold and take Sudhakar down for a point in defence.
- January 08, 2024 20:209-17
A point each as Neeraj Kumar, who tackled Sachin Narwal goes out of bounds.
- January 08, 2024 20:208-16
Parteek surrenders to Sachin as Patna Pirates get first all-out on Bengaluru Bulls
- January 08, 2024 20:198-13
Ran Singh, the second last man in the mat for Bengaluru goes into the raid. He gets a bonus but has been tackled by Krishan Dhull as the Bulls are left only with Parteek.
- January 08, 2024 20:187-12
Manjee lured Saurabh Nandal to pounce on him for a double thigh hold but the lanky raider used his reach to come back with a touchpoint.
- January 08, 2024 20:177-11
Sachin Narwal has been sent back to the bench after Ankit dashed him out.
- January 08, 2024 20:167-10
Parteek, Ran Singh and skipper Saurabh Nandal combined to SUPER TACKLE Sudhakar, who came in the do-or-die raid.
- January 08, 2024 20:155-10
Vikash Kandola goes into the raid. Vikash has to go back to bench as he has been ushered out by Manish.
- January 08, 2024 20:115-9
Sudhakar adds insult to injury with a touchpoint of Surjeet Singh.
- January 08, 2024 20:105-8
Neeraj Narwal goes into the do-or-die raid and Ankit comes from the left flank to hold and block him for a point.
- January 08, 2024 20:085-7
A bonus for Sudhakar M in the raid.
- January 08, 2024 20:085-6
Surjeet Singh tackles Manjeet to make it a one-point deficit for Bengaluru.
- January 08, 2024 20:084-6
Sachin Narwal goes in the do-or-die raid but has been tackled by Neeraj Kumar this time.
- January 08, 2024 20:074-5
Manjeet not only gets a bonus but also comes back with a touchpoint of Ran Singh to put Patna back in the lead.
- January 08, 2024 20:064-3
Experienced Surjeet Singh puts Bengaluru in the lead as he tackles Sachin.
- January 08, 2024 20:053-3
Saurabh Nandal restores parity in the scoreline after tackling Sudhakar.
- January 08, 2024 20:052-3
Sachin Narwal gets the second point in the raid in succession. He picks up Neeraj Kumar.
- January 08, 2024 20:041-3
Sudhakar M makes it a two-point lead for Patna after touching Parteek.
- January 08, 2024 20:021-2
Sachin Narwal gets the first point for the Bulls. He gets a tag on Ankit.
- January 08, 2024 20:010-2
Sachin lands a reverse toe touch on Ran Singh to comeback with a point.
- January 08, 2024 20:010-1
Neeraj Narwal begins proceedings in the game with a raid. He goes back to the bench after running into the chain led by Ankit. Patna starts with a point.
- January 08, 2024 20:00Toss Update
Patna Pirates won the toss and elected the court. Bengaluru Bulls to start the raiding.
- January 08, 2024 19:57Live action now!
The players from both team have arrived in the middle as we are moments away from the live action.
- January 08, 2024 19:36Lineups out for Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates
Puneri Paltan: Vikash Kandola, Surjeet Singh, Sachin Narwal, Parteek, Saurabh Nandal, Ran Singh, Neeraj
Patna Pirates: Krishan Dhull, Sachin, Manjeet, Ankit, Manish, Sudhakar M, Neeraj Kumar
- January 08, 2024 19:20Top Players
Bengaluru Bulls
Bharat has been the prime raider for Bengaluru this season after racking up 81 raid points in 11 matches.
Bengaluru’s defence will be led by Saurabh Nandal who has pocketed 32 tackle points in 11 games in PKL 10.
All-rounder Sachin Narwal is also a player to watch out for after amassing 12 points so far.
Patna Pirates
For Patna, Sachin will be their main raider. He has amassed 89 raid points in 10 matches, including 16 do-or-die raid points.
Krishan leads the defence for Patna and has scored 33 tackle points in 10 matches. Meanwhile, Ankit is the best all-rounder in the team with 24 points in 10 matches.
- January 08, 2024 19:19Previous encounter
The previous contest between Bengaluru vs Patna ended in the favour of the former as it won 57-44 in Season 9.
- January 08, 2024 19:19Head-to-head
In PKL history, Bengaluru and Patna have played each other 21 times.
With 12 wins against Bengaluru, Patna is ahead in the head-to-head record. Bengaluru has won this encounter 6 times while 3 matches ended in ties.
- January 08, 2024 19:14SS Exclusive | Fazel & Shadloui - the tale of the Sultan and his successor
- January 08, 2024 19:06Points Table
- January 08, 2024 19:02Live Streaming Info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- January 08, 2024 19:02January 8 Schedule
Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates - 8 PM
Match 2: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi - 9 PM
- January 08, 2024 18:51Welcome
Hello, and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 34 where the Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates and U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi matches will take place at the DOME by NSCI, Mumbai on Sunday.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action.
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL LIVE Score, U Mumba 13-18 Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Manjeet help Delhi gets first all-out; Surjeet, Sachin Narwal hand Bengaluru 35-33 win against Patna
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu coach Kulkarni calls on senior players to take more responsibility after defeat against Gujarat
- Kalinga Super Cup 2024: ISL, I-League clubs set to battle it out without India’s first-team stars
- Faf Du Plessis keeping options open ahead of T20 World Cup
- Indian sports news wrap, January 8
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE