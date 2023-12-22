PKL LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Sagar’s Thalaivas faces Sachin’s Pirates, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans at 9; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?

December 22, 2023 18:46

Haryana vs Telugu - Top players

Haryana Steelers -

Vinay has been the prime raider for Steelers this season after racking up 41 raid points in 5 matches.

He picked up 8 raid points in his previous appearance.

Haryana’s defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Mohit Nandal, who has scored 15 tackle points in 5 matches in PKL 10.

All-rounder Ashish is also a player to watch out for after amassing 17 points.

Telugu Titans -

Pawan Sehrawat has been the top raider for Titans in Season 10. He has amassed 53 raid points in 5 matches, including 6 do-or-die raid points.

Milad Jabbari leads the defence for Telugu Titans and has scored 10 tackle points in 4 matches.

Sanjeevi S is the best all-rounder in the team with 14 points in 5 matches.