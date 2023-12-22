PKL LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Sagar’s Thalaivas faces Sachin’s Pirates, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans at 9; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?

- December 22, 2023 19:18Presenting the starting lineup of Patna Pirates
Ankit, Krishan, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sudhakar M, Sandeep Kumar, Manish, Sachin
- December 22, 2023 19:17Here’s the starting 7 of Tamil Thalaivas
Sahil Gulia, M. Abishek, Narender, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu, Sagar (C)
- December 22, 2023 19:09Haryana vs Telugu - Points table
Haryana Steelers - 4th position with 20 points in 5 matches
Telugu Titans - 12th position with 2 points in 5 matches
- December 22, 2023 18:48SS Exclusive | Kabaddi journey of Haryana Steelers’ Vinay - from second fiddle to talisman
- December 22, 2023 18:46Haryana vs Telugu - Top players
Haryana Steelers -
Vinay has been the prime raider for Steelers this season after racking up 41 raid points in 5 matches.
He picked up 8 raid points in his previous appearance.
Haryana’s defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Mohit Nandal, who has scored 15 tackle points in 5 matches in PKL 10.
All-rounder Ashish is also a player to watch out for after amassing 17 points.
Telugu Titans -
Pawan Sehrawat has been the top raider for Titans in Season 10. He has amassed 53 raid points in 5 matches, including 6 do-or-die raid points.
Milad Jabbari leads the defence for Telugu Titans and has scored 10 tackle points in 4 matches.
Sanjeevi S is the best all-rounder in the team with 14 points in 5 matches.
- December 22, 2023 18:45Haryana vs Telugu - Last match
The previous contest between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans ended in favour of the former. They won the match 50-33 in Season 9.
- December 22, 2023 18:44Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans - head-to-head
In 9 matches between the two teams, Haryana Steelers have won 5 whereas Telugu Titans have come out victorious on 3 occasions. One match ended in a stalemate.
- December 22, 2023 18:44Squads - Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans
Haryana Steelers -
K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit
Telugu Titans -
Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Mohit, Nitin, Vijay, Pawan Sehrawat, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Milad Jabbari, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Omkar R. More, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Robin Chaudhary
- December 22, 2023 18:43Match 2 - Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans
Haryana takes on Telugu in match 2 of December 22.
- December 22, 2023 18:42Top 10 raiders of all time with most raid points
- December 22, 2023 18:41Tamil vs Patna - Points table
Tamil Thalaivas - 11th position with 10 points in 4 matches
Patna Pirates - 9th position with 12 points in 5 matches
- December 22, 2023 18:41Top players - Tamil vs Patna
Tamil Thalaivas -
Narender has been the prime raider for Thalaivas this season after racking up 38 raid points in 4 matches. He picked up 10 raid points in his previous appearance.
Their defence will be led by Sahil Gulia who has pocketed 17 tackle points in 4 games in PKL 10.
Patna Pirates -
Sachin has been the top raider for Pirates in Season 10. He has scored 51 raid points in 5 matches, including 11 do-or-die raid points.
Krishan is the top defender from the squad, claiming 14 tackle points in 5 matches.
Ankit is the top all-rounder in the Patna Pirates squad having scored 12 points in 5 outings.
- December 22, 2023 18:23When, where to watch PKL 10: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans
- December 22, 2023 18:23Tamil vs Patna - Last match
The last Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates encounter in Season 9 ended in a 33-33 tie.
- December 22, 2023 18:23Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates - head-to-head
In a total of 12 matches, Patna Pirates has won 6 whereas Tamil Thalaivas has come out victorious on 3 occasions. The matches ended in a tie.
- December 22, 2023 18:23Squads - Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates
Tamil Thalaivas -
Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Himanshu, Jatin, Himanshu Singh, Selvamani K, Ritik, Masanmutu Lakshnanan, Satish Kanan, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi
Patna Pirates -
Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay
- December 22, 2023 18:23Live-streaming info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- December 22, 2023 18:23December 22 schedule
Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates - 8 PM, IST
Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans - 9 PM, IST
- December 22, 2023 18:23Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 19 where Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates will face off before Haryana Steelers takes on Telugu Titans at the SDAT multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
