MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

PKL LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Sagar’s Thalaivas faces Sachin’s Pirates, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans at 9; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?

PKL 10: Catch the live coverage, scores and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixture at the SDAT multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Updated : Dec 22, 2023 19:18 IST

Team Sportstar
Home team Tamil Thalaivas will kick start Chennai leg of PKL 10 against Patna Pirates.
Home team Tamil Thalaivas will kick start Chennai leg of PKL 10 against Patna Pirates.
lightbox-info

Home team Tamil Thalaivas will kick start Chennai leg of PKL 10 against Patna Pirates.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 19 where Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates faces off before Haryana Steelers takes on Telugu Titans at the SDAT multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Scoreline:

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates (M1)

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans (M2)

  • December 22, 2023 19:18
    Presenting the starting lineup of Patna Pirates

    Ankit, Krishan, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sudhakar M, Sandeep Kumar, Manish, Sachin

  • December 22, 2023 19:17
    Here’s the starting 7 of Tamil Thalaivas

    Sahil Gulia, M. Abishek, Narender, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu, Sagar (C)

  • December 22, 2023 19:09
    Revise all PKL rules ahead of the match

    Pro Kabaddi League: All the PKL rules explained ahead of season 10

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • December 22, 2023 19:09
    Haryana vs Telugu - Points table

    Haryana Steelers - 4th position with 20 points in 5 matches

    Telugu Titans - 12th position with 2 points in 5 matches

  • December 22, 2023 18:48
    SS Exclusive | Kabaddi journey of Haryana Steelers’ Vinay - from second fiddle to talisman

    PKL Season 10: Vinay’s kabaddi journey - from second fiddle to talisman

    With his unwavering spirit and visible hunger for success, Vinay is well on his way to etching his name not just in Haryana Steelers’ kabaddi lore, but in the annals of PKL history.

  • December 22, 2023 18:46
    Haryana vs Telugu - Top players

    Haryana Steelers -

    Vinay has been the prime raider for Steelers this season after racking up 41 raid points in 5 matches. 

    He picked up 8 raid points in his previous appearance. 

    Haryana’s defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Mohit Nandal, who has scored 15 tackle points in 5 matches in PKL 10. 

    All-rounder Ashish is also a player to watch out for after amassing 17 points.

    Telugu Titans -

    Pawan Sehrawat has been the top raider for Titans in Season 10. He has amassed 53 raid points in 5 matches, including 6 do-or-die raid points. 

    Milad Jabbari leads the defence for Telugu Titans and has scored 10 tackle points in 4 matches. 

    Sanjeevi S is the best all-rounder in the team with 14 points in 5 matches.

  • December 22, 2023 18:45
    Haryana vs Telugu - Last match

    The previous contest between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans ended in favour of the former. They won the match 50-33 in Season 9.

  • December 22, 2023 18:44
    Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans - head-to-head

    In 9 matches between the two teams, Haryana Steelers have won 5 whereas Telugu Titans have come out victorious on 3 occasions. One match ended in a stalemate.

  • December 22, 2023 18:44
    Squads - Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans

    Haryana Steelers -

    K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit

    Telugu Titans -

    Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Mohit, Nitin, Vijay, Pawan Sehrawat, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Milad Jabbari, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Omkar R. More, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Robin Chaudhary

  • December 22, 2023 18:43
    Match 2 - Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans

    Haryana takes on Telugu in match 2 of December 22. 

  • December 22, 2023 18:42
    Which defender has the most tackle points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?

    PKL: Which defender has the most tackle points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?

    The most tackle points scored by a defender in a single Pro Kabaddi League match is 16.

  • December 22, 2023 18:42
    Top 10 raiders of all time with most raid points

    Pro Kabaddi League: Top 10 raiders of all time with most raid points

    There have been many great raiders in Pro Kabaddi League history, but a few stand out above the rest. Here are the top raiders of all time in PKL, based on their total raid points:

  • December 22, 2023 18:41
    Tamil vs Patna - Points table

    Tamil Thalaivas - 11th position with 10 points in 4 matches

    Patna Pirates - 9th position with 12 points in 5 matches

  • December 22, 2023 18:41
    Top players - Tamil vs Patna

    Tamil Thalaivas -

    Narender has been the prime raider for Thalaivas this season after racking up 38 raid points in 4 matches. He picked up 10 raid points in his previous appearance. 

    Their defence will be led by Sahil Gulia who has pocketed 17 tackle points in 4 games in PKL 10.

    Patna Pirates -

    Sachin has been the top raider for Pirates in Season 10. He has scored 51 raid points in 5 matches, including 11 do-or-die raid points. 

    Krishan is the top defender from the squad, claiming 14 tackle points in 5 matches.

    Ankit is the top all-rounder in the Patna Pirates squad having scored 12 points in 5 outings.

  • December 22, 2023 18:23
    When, where to watch PKL 10: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans

    PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans: When, where to watch, H2H records

    PKL 10: All you need to know before the Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 match on December 22.

  • December 22, 2023 18:23
    Tamil vs Patna - Last match

    The last Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates encounter in Season 9 ended in a 33-33 tie.

  • December 22, 2023 18:23
    Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates - head-to-head

    In a total of 12 matches, Patna Pirates has won 6 whereas Tamil Thalaivas has come out victorious on 3 occasions. The matches ended in a tie.

  • December 22, 2023 18:23
    Squads - Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

    Tamil Thalaivas -

    Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Himanshu, Jatin, Himanshu Singh, Selvamani K, Ritik, Masanmutu Lakshnanan, Satish Kanan, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi

    Patna Pirates -

    Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay

  • December 22, 2023 18:23
    Live-streaming info

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • December 22, 2023 18:23
    December 22 schedule

    Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates - 8 PM, IST 

    Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans - 9 PM, IST

  • December 22, 2023 18:23
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 19 where Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates will face off before Haryana Steelers takes on Telugu Titans at the SDAT multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai. 

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 10 /

Tamil Thalaivas /

Patna Pirates /

Haryana Steelers /

Telugu Titans /

Pawan Sehrawat

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Sagar’s Thalaivas faces Sachin’s Pirates, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans at 9; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 22
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Inter’s in-form Lautaro Martinez out injured with thigh strain
    AFP
  4. Brij Bhushan like a brother, says new WFI chief Sanjay Singh
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. IND-W vs AUS-W Test: Deepti, Vastrakar extend India’s lead with century stand on Day 2
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Sagar’s Thalaivas faces Sachin’s Pirates, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans at 9; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 10 Highlights: PP 43-15 BB, Shadloui, Aslam shine as Puneri Paltan destroy Bengaluru Bulls 43-18; Arjun, Lucky give Panthers 41-24 victory over UP Yoddhas
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2023 Highlights, Match Day 17: Haryana Steelers defeats Gujarat Giants, wins four consecutive matches
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Sagar’s Thalaivas faces Sachin’s Pirates, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans at 9; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 22
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Inter’s in-form Lautaro Martinez out injured with thigh strain
    AFP
  4. Brij Bhushan like a brother, says new WFI chief Sanjay Singh
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. IND-W vs AUS-W Test: Deepti, Vastrakar extend India’s lead with century stand on Day 2
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment