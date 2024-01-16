- January 16, 2024 21:03SUMMARY
A score that many might have not expected, Tamil Thalaivas showcase its prowess as Ajinkya, Abishek and Sahil thrive to defeat Patna Pirates 41-35.
- January 16, 2024 20:5925-41
Abishek makes use of Manjeet’s carelessness. This is soon followed by Sahil Gulia’s HIGH 5 as he holds the ankle of Pirates’ captain Neeraj Kumar in the final tackle of the match.
- January 16, 2024 20:5424-38
SUPER 10 for Ajinkya Pawar as he touches Krishan and gets away with it easily.
- January 16, 2024 20:5123-37
SUPER TACKLE by a thigh hold from Mohit on Sudhakar leaves the Pirates’ member on bench.
- January 16, 2024 20:4922-33
Sachin escapes from Sahil Gulia, Amirhossein Bastami who try to catch him.
- January 16, 2024 20:4720-33
Sudhakar and Ajinkya exchange points with the raids.
- January 16, 2024 20:4317-31
SUPER TACKLE on Vishal Chahal by Neeraj Kumar and his fellow Pirates’ compatriots. This was soon followed by Sudhakar’s raid that led to the benching of Mohit.
- January 16, 2024 20:4014-31
Kunal Mehta was airborne for a bit but the hold on him by Sahil.
- January 16, 2024 20:3812-30
Dash by Mohit makes it count as Sachin gets caught into the web of the Thalaivas tackle.
- January 16, 2024 20:3511-28
Double thigh hold by Himanshu on Sudhakar proves to be successful for the Thalaivas.
- January 16, 2024 20:3311-25
Second ALL OUT for Patna Pirates as Pawar gets Krishan.
- January 16, 2024 20:3211-21
Inviting Thalaivas for a do or die raid, Ajinkya gets a point off Rohit with a quick flexible jump and escape.
- January 16, 2024 20:2511-20
Ajinkya jumps over Ankit while touching him and hurtling across to touch the midline.
- January 16, 2024 20:2211-18
Do or die raid by Narender is stopped by Ankit. Patna, who also have their do or die raid get into a chain tackle with Abishek’s lead to block Sachin.
- January 16, 2024 20:208-16
Manjeet makes use of Sagar’s stretched right hand and gets a quick touch.
- January 16, 2024 20:177-14
A successful raid and tackle ensure that Thalaivas leads by seven points.
- January 16, 2024 20:167-12
Running hand touch for Sudhakar as he brushes past Mohit.
- January 16, 2024 20:136-12
ALL OUT FOR PATNA PIRATES !!! Rohit is tackled by Sahil, who pushed him near the lobby making it hard for the Pirates player to escape.
- January 16, 2024 20:115-9
Neeraj is caught by Narender who doesn’t cross the midline after touching Manish.
- January 16, 2024 20:075-5
Sudhakar looks for a point in a do or die raid but is unsuccessful as Sahil Gulia’s body hold.
- January 16, 2024 20:054-4
Sudhakar’s agile nature and quick thinking sees him escape the hold of Thalaivas’ tackle with a dubki for two points.
- January 16, 2024 20:032-4
M. Abishek’s hold over Sachin does the trick for the Thalaivas, who are currently leading.
- January 16, 2024 20:011-2
Sachin ousts M. Abishek. Narender seeks revenge and a multi point raid for the Thalaivas.
- January 16, 2024 19:59TOSS
Both teams enter the court. Tamil Thalaivas won the toss, Patna Pirates to raid first.
- January 16, 2024 19:54Pirates and Thalaivas: Head-to-head
In PKL history, Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas have played each other 13 times. With 7 wins against Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates are ahead in the head-to-head record between these teams. Tamil Thalaivas have won 3 times while 3 matches ended in ties.
- January 16, 2024 19:45Kabaddi Legends Recount 1000-match PKL journey
‘Pro Kabaddi League has changed many lives’: Kabaddi Legends Recount 1000-match PKL journey
The Pro Kabaddi League felicitated five legends of the sport - Anup Kumar, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar and Rishank Devadiga ahead of the historic 1000th Pro Kabaddi League match in Jaipur on Monday.
- January 16, 2024 19:39MILESTONE ALERT
Krishan of Patna Pirates requires 3 more tackle points to reach 100 tackle points in PKL.
Sagar from the Tamil Thalaivas’ squad has to score 2 more tackle points to reach 200 tackle points in PKL.
- January 16, 2024 19:29STARTING SEVEN
Patna Pirates - Ankit, Krishan, Neeraj Kumar, Sudhakar, Manjeet, Manish, Sachin
Tamil Thalaivas - Sahil Gulia, M. Abishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Himanshu, Sagar
- January 16, 2024 19:11PIRATES VS THALAIVAS IN NUMBERS
The previous contest between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas ended in favour of the former. They won 46-33 earlier in Season 10.
With 5 wins, 6 losses, and a tie, Patna Pirates are eighth on the PKL 10 points table with 32 points.
On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas are eleventh after winning 3 matches and losing 9. They have a total of 20 points.
- January 16, 2024 14:19MATCH PREVIEW: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas
Patna Pirates will face Tamil Thalaivas in the 75th match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on January 16 at the SMS Indoor stadium in Jaipur. The match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.
Tamil Thalaivas lost their last match against Haryana Steelers by a 31-36 scoreline on January 14.
Patna Pirates, on the other hand, played out a 39-39 tie against Dabang Delhi K.C. in their last outing on January 14.
- January 16, 2024 14:18WHERE TO WATCH THE PRO KABADDI LEAGUE 10?
Today, in the Pro Kabaddi League at SMS Indoor Stadium, Patna Pirates take on Tamil Thalaivas in the only game of the night. You can watch the Pro Kabaddi League on the Star Sports Network and the Disney+ Hotstar app.
