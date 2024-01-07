PKL 10 LIVE Updates: Puneri Paltan 3-4 Tamil Thalaivas; Bengal Warriors to take on Haryana Steelers at 9 PM

- January 07, 2024 20:064-5
Pawar goes out before outing as Pankaj Mohite is stopped later.
- January 07, 2024 20:043-4
Puneri Paltan try to make comeback from Gaurav as Nitin is sent out.
- January 07, 2024 20:020-3
Narender starts to raid. He starts with a super raid as he dives, a dubki and touches the line from underneath the defenders leg. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat are out.
- January 07, 2024 19:59Toss Update
Puneri Paltan wins toss, Tamil Thalaivas to raid first!
- January 07, 2024 19:49The tale of the Sultan and his successor-
- January 07, 2024 19:38Paltan vs Thalaivas: Head-to-head
Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas have faced each other in nine matches. Puneri has won four, while Thalaivas came out on top for three matches. Two matches were drawn.
- January 07, 2024 19:22SQUADS ARE OUT-
Puneri Paltan - Abinesh Nadarajan, Aslam Inamdar, Gaurav Khatri, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
Tamil Thalaivas - Sahil Gulia, M. Abishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Nitin Singh, Sagar
- January 07, 2024 19:11Live-streaming info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- January 07, 2024 18:59January 7 schedule
Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas - 8 PM IST
Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers - 9 PM IST
- January 07, 2024 18:52Welcome!
Hello, and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 33 where the Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers matches will take place at the DOME by NSCI, Mumbai on Sunday.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action.
