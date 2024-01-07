MagazineBuy Print

PKL 10 LIVE Updates: Puneri Paltan 3-4 Tamil Thalaivas; Bengal Warriors to take on Haryana Steelers at 9 PM

PKL 10: Catch the highlights, scores and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixture at the DOME by NSCI, Mumbai.

Updated : Jan 07, 2024 20:07 IST

Team Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 33 at the DOME by NSCI, Mumbai on Saturday.

Scoreline:

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas (M1)

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers (M2)

  • January 07, 2024 20:06
    4-5

    Pawar goes out before outing as Pankaj Mohite is stopped later.

  • January 07, 2024 20:04
    3-4

    Puneri Paltan try to make comeback from Gaurav as Nitin is sent out.

  • January 07, 2024 20:02
    0-3

    Narender starts to raid. He starts with a super raid as he dives, a dubki and touches the line from underneath the defenders leg. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat are out.

  • January 07, 2024 19:59
    Toss Update

    Puneri Paltan wins toss, Tamil Thalaivas to raid first!

  • January 07, 2024 19:49
    The tale of the Sultan and his successor-

    PKL 10: Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - the tale of the Sultan and his successor

    Iranian powerhouses Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh might be at different ends of an athlete’s sporting journey but are powerful assurances for the present and future of kabaddi.

  • January 07, 2024 19:38
    Paltan vs Thalaivas: Head-to-head

    Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas have faced each other in nine matches. Puneri has won four, while Thalaivas came out on top for three matches. Two matches were drawn. 

  • January 07, 2024 19:22
    SQUADS ARE OUT-

    Puneri Paltan - Abinesh Nadarajan, Aslam Inamdar, Gaurav Khatri, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh 

    Tamil Thalaivas - Sahil Gulia, M. Abishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Nitin Singh, Sagar 

  • January 07, 2024 19:11
    Live-streaming info

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • January 07, 2024 18:59
    January 7 schedule

    Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas - 8 PM IST

    Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers - 9 PM IST

  • January 07, 2024 18:52
    Welcome!

    Hello, and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 33 where the Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers matches will take place at the DOME by NSCI, Mumbai on Sunday. 

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action.

