Kabaddi Kabaddi UP Yoddha leaves team base, enters bubble ahead of PKL-8 The team that includes players, support staff and management boarded a flight at the Indira Gandhi International airport here for Bengaluru. PTI 05 December, 2021 17:21 IST UP Yoddha signed Pardeep Narwal for ₹1.65 crore, making him the most expensive player in the Pro Kabaddi League. - Pro Kabaddi League PTI 05 December, 2021 17:21 IST Gearing up for the eighth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), the GMR sports-owned UP Yoddha on Sunday left for Bengaluru to enter a bio bubble there ahead of the tournament.PKL-8 starts in Bengaluru on December 22.The team that includes players, support staff and management boarded a flight at the Indira Gandhi International airport here for Bengaluru.READ: UP Yoddha: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021The team would enter the mandatory seven-day quarantine on reaching Bengaluru. As per COVID-19 protocols, a mandatory RT-PCR test will be conducted on each member every 72 hours.UP Yoddha, led by Nitesh Kumar, who also is a product of their state-of-the-art UP Yoddha BK Kabaddi Academy, will kick off their campaign on the opening day itself.