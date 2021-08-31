UP Yoddha: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

UP Yoddha went all out to get 'Record Breaker' into its team setup for the upcoming season of the ProKabaddi League. The Rs. 1.65 CR price tag now associated with Narwal makes him the most expensive player in the league's history, pipping Monu Goyat's record fee of Rs. 1.51 CR.



Besides the big fish, UP also generously loosened the purse for Shrikant Jadhav. A reliable do-or-die raider, he led U.P. Yoddha in scoring in Season 7 with 152 points. He's been retained, with some help from the Final Bid Match option.

The franchise had retained four players going into the auction and were frugal with their other purchases.

Here's what the final squad for UP Yoddha looks like after the three-day Pro Kabaddi League auction.