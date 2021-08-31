Kabaddi

UP Yoddha: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

UP Yoddha broke the bank at the auctions as it signed Pardeep Narwal for a record fee of a staggering 1.65 crore. Here is UP Yoddha's full squad ahead of season eight of the ProKabaddi League (PKL).

31 August, 2021 19:11 IST

UP Yoddha roped in Pardeep Narwal for whopping Rs 1.65 CR price tag, making him the most expensive player in the history of the ProKabaddi League.   -  PTI

UP Yoddha went all out to get 'Record Breaker' into its team setup for the upcoming season of the ProKabaddi League. The Rs. 1.65 CR price tag now associated with Narwal makes him the most expensive player in the league's history, pipping Monu Goyat's record fee of Rs. 1.51 CR.

Besides the big fish, UP also generously loosened the purse for Shrikant Jadhav. A reliable do-or-die raider, he led U.P. Yoddha in scoring in Season 7 with 152 points. He's been retained, with some help from the Final Bid Match option.

The franchise had retained four players going into the auction and were frugal with their other purchases.

Here's what the final squad for UP Yoddha looks like after the three-day Pro Kabaddi League auction.

NamePositionPrice
Pardeep NarwalRaiderRs 1.65 CR
Shrikanth JadhavRaiderRs. 72L
Mohammad Taghi Paein MahaliRaiderRs. 12L
Md. Masud KarimRaiderRs. 10L
Nitesh KumarDefenderRetained
SumitDefenderRetained
Surender GillRaiderRetained
Ashu SinghDefenderRetained
AnkitRaiderRs. 10L
Aashish NagarDefenderRs. 10L
Gulveer SinghRaiderRs. 10L
SahilRaiderRs. 10L
Gaurav KumarDefenderRs. 10L
GurdeepAll-rounderRs. 10L
Nitin PanwarAll-RounderUndisclosed

