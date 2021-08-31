More Sports Kabaddi Kabaddi UP Yoddha: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 UP Yoddha broke the bank at the auctions as it signed Pardeep Narwal for a record fee of a staggering 1.65 crore. Here is UP Yoddha's full squad ahead of season eight of the ProKabaddi League (PKL). Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 19:11 IST UP Yoddha roped in Pardeep Narwal for whopping Rs 1.65 CR price tag, making him the most expensive player in the history of the ProKabaddi League. - PTI Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 19:11 IST UP Yoddha went all out to get 'Record Breaker' into its team setup for the upcoming season of the ProKabaddi League. The Rs. 1.65 CR price tag now associated with Narwal makes him the most expensive player in the league's history, pipping Monu Goyat's record fee of Rs. 1.51 CR. Besides the big fish, UP also generously loosened the purse for Shrikant Jadhav. A reliable do-or-die raider, he led U.P. Yoddha in scoring in Season 7 with 152 points. He's been retained, with some help from the Final Bid Match option.The franchise had retained four players going into the auction and were frugal with their other purchases.Here's what the final squad for UP Yoddha looks like after the three-day Pro Kabaddi League auction.NamePositionPricePardeep NarwalRaiderRs 1.65 CRShrikanth JadhavRaiderRs. 72LMohammad Taghi Paein MahaliRaiderRs. 12LMd. Masud KarimRaiderRs. 10LNitesh KumarDefenderRetainedSumitDefenderRetainedSurender GillRaiderRetainedAshu SinghDefenderRetainedAnkitRaiderRs. 10LAashish NagarDefenderRs. 10LGulveer SinghRaiderRs. 10LSahilRaiderRs. 10LGaurav KumarDefenderRs. 10LGurdeepAll-rounderRs. 10LNitin PanwarAll-RounderUndisclosed Read more stories on Kabaddi. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :