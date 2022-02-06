PKL 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Get live updates and scores from the PKL 8 game between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants being played in Bengaluru on Sunday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 06 February, 2022 20:10 IST Bengaluru Bulls will march into the match as favourite as Gujarat Giants has not been competitive in the past few games. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 06 February, 2022 20:10 IST Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants.8:10pm: In case if you're new to this sport, here's a simple explainer that covers all the rules of the game and the various terms such as 'All Out', 'Do-or-die' and 'Super Tackle'- 8:00pm: Good evening and welcome to the second game of the evening! We've got a mouth-watering clash ahead Bengaluru Bulls takes on Gujarat Giants. But before that, here's a recap of what happened last night in the PKL over the last fortnight- PKL notebook: Swift rescheduling saves the League Where to watch PKL 8?You can watch all the games of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on the Star Sports Network. The matches will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.