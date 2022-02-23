Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Semifinal 2: Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls; All eyes on Pawan and Naveen

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls.

LIVE: DABANG DELHI vs BENGALURU BULLS

16-16 That's a really good tackle from Sandeep as he latches on to Bharat's ankle. Solid work from Sandeep to claim his second tackle point of the game.

15-16 Naveen has been sent off the mat as he Saurabh launches into a stunning double thigh hold.

15-15 Chandran on the do-or-die raid but he finds no success. He seems to have picked up an injury as he ran into Joginder here. They both clattered heads and Chandran is getting medical attention on the mat. The Dabang Delhi has a bruise on his right cheekbone.

14-15 That is a superb tackle from Mahender as he darts from the left and pushes Vijay off the mat. Dabang Delhi has challenged the umpire's decision...Dabang Delhi has lost its review.

14-14 Pawan has been tackled! He goes deep into the right corner and the duo of Krshan and Joginder pin him to the mat.

13-14 Vijay strikes in Naveen's absence as he escapes Mayur's weak ankle hold.

Eleven points from nine raids for Pawan. What a stunning game he's having!

12-14 Pawan leaps over Jeeva to pick up another point with finesse.

12-13 Bengaluru Bulls is back in the lead as Pawan escapes Sandeep's dash. SUPER 10 FOR PAWAN, ALREADY!

11-11 Look who Pawan has eliminated - Naveen! Joginder stepped off the mat and Naveen was distracted by it. Pawan seizes the opportunity and gets a touch on Naveen.

10-10 Pawan gets the better of Jeeva, yet again, and also grabs a bonus to bring his side back on level terms.

10-8 Vijay raids for Dabang Delhi and he's taken out in a jiffy.

10-7 ALL OUT FOR DABANG DELHI! The defence comes good to usher Pawan off the mat and the All Out is awarded to Dabang Delhi. A three-point for Dabang Dehi inside the opening seven minutes!

7-6 Saurabh lets Naveen escape...but the latter limps into his half. Something to worry about for Dabang Delhi?

6-6 Pawan gets a point and it's the big one - Manjeet Chillar! Pawan also managed a bonus to restore parity.

6-4 Naveen gets rid of GB More and the Bulls have just one man on the mat - Pawan.

5-4 Dabang Delhi takes the lead as Sandeep Narwal makes a fine ankle hold to deny Bharat. The Bulls are down to two men!

4-4 That is what a speedy raider does! Naveen carries so much speed that he forces Aman into the lobby!

3-3 Naveen brings the scores back to level terms as he gets a running hand touch on Mahender.

1-3 Vijay raids successfully and that will revive Naveen!

0-3 Pawan is at it again as he lands a monstrous kick on Joginder Narwal chest! That's going to leave a mark.

0-2 Naveen Kumar has been relegated to the bench! Aman traps him in an iron clad ankle hold and that's that!

0-1 Pawan Sehrawat gets off the mark right away as he evades Jeeva's dash.

8:40PM: LINEUPS:



BENGALURU BULLS: Pawan Sehrawat, Bharath, Chandran Ranjit, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Saurah Nandal, Aman



DABANG DELHI: Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Sandeep Narwal

8:35pm: JUST IN: PATNA PIRATES have made the final of the Pro Kabaddi League season 8 with a 38-27 win over UP Yoddha. Beware Bulls and Delhi.

8:25pm: HEAD TO HEAD

Dabang Delhi have won eight and lost six of their 16 matches against Bengaluru Bulls. The two teams have shared the spoils twice. Bengaluru trounced Delhi 61-22 in their first meeting this season, while the second finished in a 36-36 tie.

This is the second straight season where the Bulls and Delhi will go head-to-head for a spot in the final. Delhi beat Bengaluru 44-38 in their semifinal clash last season.







8:15pm: PREVIEW:

Dabang Delhi finished second on the points table, but it has been far from an easy campaign for last year’s beaten finalists. Naveen Kumar, who got off to a hot start this season, picked up a knee injury midway through the campaign and has been struggling ever since. Vijay has stepped up in the reigning MVP’s absence, while Ashu Malik and Neeraj Narwal have also made timely contributions.

Delhi’s defence has been surprisingly poor this season. They are averaging only 8.41 tackle points per game, which ranks 11th in the league. Only one other team in PKL history has made it to the playoffs while averaging fewer tackle points in the league stage than Delhi has this season (Bengal Warriors with 8.27 in Season 5). The defence will need to bring their A-game and Naveen will have to deliver a big performance if Delhi are to reach the final for the second straight year.



The Bengaluru Bulls’ rough form in the second half of the season put their playoff participation in jeopardy. But they managed to do just enough to finish in the top six and make it to the playoffs. They trounced the Haryana Steelers 46-24 in their last league stage match before putting on a clinical show against the Gujarat Giants in Eliminator 2 and beating them 49-29.

The star of the show on both nights was skipper Pawan Sehrawat, who scored a Super 10 and a High 5 against the Steelers and 13 points against the Giants. The Hi-Flyer surpassed the 300-point mark for the season during the Bulls’ win over Gujarat and became only the second player to record multiple campaigns with over 300 points. Bengaluru will bank on their skipper to guide them past Delhi and into the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League final.

8pm: Hello folks and welcome to the second semifinal game of the evening! Last season's runner-up Dabang Delhi will take on season six champion Bengaluru Bull for a spot in the final.