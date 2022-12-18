PKL

Fazel Atrachali after Puneri Paltan’s PKL final loss: Have nothing but pride for my boys

Puneri Paltan skipper credited the youngsters in the team for their performances throughout the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League which ended in Mumbai on Saturday with the Paltan finishing as runners-up.

Team Sportstar
18 December, 2022 00:53 IST
18 December, 2022 00:53 IST
Atrachali was tentative about his future with the side but wished the youngsters more success in the coming seasons. 

Atrachali was tentative about his future with the side but wished the youngsters more success in the coming seasons.  | Photo Credit: PKL

Puneri Paltan skipper credited the youngsters in the team for their performances throughout the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League which ended in Mumbai on Saturday with the Paltan finishing as runners-up.

Despite doing the double against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the league phase, Puneri Paltan couldn’t manage the same dominance in the final of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, losing the summit clash 29-33.

Also Read
Jaipur Pink Panthers owner Abhishek Bachchan dedicates title win to Rahul Chaudhari

“I don’t want silver medal. No one remembers the runner-up,” skipper Fazel Atrachali had said before the game. He was the last one from the Paltan setup to come up to the presentation area to collect his award. Right after the game, he grimaced in dismay after squandering a chance to win the gold medal and capping a brilliant season for him personally as captain.

In an interview to Sportstar, he had spoken about how a sense of fulfilment from this season would only come if he went home with the trophy, however, the Iranian had nothing but praise for his team as he addressed the media after the game.

“I am proud of my team they played very well. They fought and that’s what makes me most proud. Games have victory and defeat and despite the ups and downs of the game, they did not give up. Each person contributed to help us come here,” he said.

Also Read
PKL Final Analysis: Jaipur Pink Panthers 33-29 Puneri Paltan: Defence gives Jaipur nervy win

Atrachali also admitted that the side was unlucky to not have Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat on the mat for the final, saying the team was short of two match-winners. Paltan evidently missed their star pair as the raiders put in an abysmal shift against Jaipur.

Atrachali was tentative about his future with the side but wished the youngsters more success in the coming seasons.

“I dont know if I will be with them next season or not, but I know they will shine next season too,” he said.

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Watch: THAT Nabibakhsh super tackle on Guman Singh - Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba PKL 9 Highlights

Explainer: How Ajinkya Pawar got six points in a single raid for Tamil Thalaivas against Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us