Pardeep Narwal becomes first to score 1200 points in Pro Kabaddi League

Pardeep Narwal, dubbed the "Record Breaker", added another feather to his cap as he became the first player to score 1200 points in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8).

The UP Yoddha raider achieved the feat against the Tamil Thalaivas on Tuesday. "We are thinking of the milestone, he is too. He will play really well in his next match," UP Yoddha coach Jasveer Singh had said on Sunday.

Pardeep, fondly known as the Dubki King, is the most successful raider in the League. He won the PKL title three consecutive times with Patna Pirates and between seasons three to five. He bagged 304 points last season and was subsequently released by the team into the player auctions last year, where he made history once again as he became the League's most-expensive player of all time. UP Yoddha splurged an astounding 1.65 crore to sign him on.

“I don’t have any individual targets. I want to play for the team – that’s my primary aim. If I do well, then the points will follow,” Pardeep had told Sportstar before the start of the season.

“We have a very balanced team with plenty of youngsters. The onus will be on me to steer the team as a seasoned player, but I have full faith in the team. We don’t have a trophy yet and I would like to change that this season,” he added.

Pardeep has gotten off to a fairly slow start and has scored only 33 points until this game. Here's Pardeep's season-wise stats:

Season 2: Nine raid points

Season 3: 116 raid points

Season 4: 131 raid points

Season 5: 369 raid points

Season 6: 233 raid points

Season 7: 302 raid points