Pro Kabaddi 2022 Final: Who is the top raider in PKL this season - Most Raid Points and Super 10s updated list

Arjun Deshwal of Jaipur Pink Panthers won the green sleeves in PKL 9 as he finished with the most raid points.

Arjun scored six raid points against Puneri Paltan to lead Jaipur to its second PKL title after the inaugural 2014 season triumph.

He also grabbed the Most Valuable Player of the season award with 296 raid points and 17 Super 10s to his name.

Bharat of Bengaluru Bulls follows Arjun in the second place with 279 raid points and 16 Super 10s in 23 games he played in PKL 9.

Dabang Delhi captain Naveen Kumar finished his campaign in 3rd place with 254 raid points and 16 Super 10s, while New Young Player of the season - Narender ended in 4th place with 243 raid points and 15 Super 10s in PKL 9.

Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh ended with 238 raid points and 14 Super 10s in the fifth position.

Pardeep Narwal of UP Yoddhas, Parteek Dahiya of Gujarat Giants, Sachin and Rohit Gulia of Patna Pirates and Manjeet of Haryana Steelers are the other entrants of the top 10 list of top raiders.

Match played on December 17

FINAL: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

Arjun Deshwal wins the Most Valuable Player award for the Pro Kabaddi League season 9. | Photo Credit: PKL