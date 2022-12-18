Arjun Deshwal of the Jaipur Pink Panthers added another feather to his cap on Saturday as he was named the tournament’s most valuable player in the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League at the NSCI Dome, SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

The imperious raider had a terrific season, scoring 296 raid points and leading the Panthers to their second title following their first-season triumph in 2014.

The 23-year-old raider, accounted for 57.03 per cent of Jaipur’s total raid points this season, demonstrating how influential he was to the team.

Arjun, the second-best raider in PKL 8, lifted the bar this time and finished first among raiders in terms of raid points and Super 10s.

In the raiding unit, Arjun spearheaded the charge alongside V Ajith Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari.

PKL 9 Final preview! Who will win season 9 of Pro Kabaddi? Squad, strengths, weakness, team analysis - We’ve discussed it all in our Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Arjun Deshwal of Jaipur Pink Panthers. | Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM/Arjun Deshwal

OVERALL STATS

⦿ Matches Played: 24

24 ⦿ Total Points: 296

296 ⦿ Raid Points Per Match: 12.33

12.33 ⦿ Not out per cent: 79.35 per cent

ATTACKING STATS

⦿ Total Raids: 465

465 ⦿ Successful Raids per cent: 51 per cent

51 per cent ⦿ No. of Super Raids: 7

7 ⦿ Super 10: 17

17 ⦿ Total Raid Points: 296

296 ⦿ Average Raid Points: 12.33

DEFENSIVE STATS