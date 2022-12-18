PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who is the Most Valuable Player of this season?

Arjun Deshwal, the season’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award winner, was vital in his team’s success, leading the Panthers to their second Pro Kabaddi League title.

Team Sportstar
18 December, 2022 07:02 IST
Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal scored 296 raid points and 17 Super 10s in the ninth edition of PKL.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' Arjun Deshwal scored 296 raid points and 17 Super 10s in the ninth edition of PKL. | Photo Credit: PKL

Arjun Deshwal of the Jaipur Pink Panthers added another feather to his cap on Saturday as he was named the tournament’s most valuable player in the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League at the NSCI Dome, SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

The imperious raider had a terrific season, scoring 296 raid points and leading the Panthers to their second title following their first-season triumph in 2014.

The 23-year-old raider, accounted for 57.03 per cent of Jaipur’s total raid points this season, demonstrating how influential he was to the team.

Arjun, the second-best raider in PKL 8, lifted the bar this time and finished first among raiders in terms of raid points and Super 10s.

In the raiding unit, Arjun spearheaded the charge alongside V Ajith Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari.

Arjun Deshwal of Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Arjun Deshwal of Jaipur Pink Panthers. | Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM/Arjun Deshwal

OVERALL STATS

  • ⦿Matches Played: 24
  • ⦿Total Points: 296
  • ⦿Raid Points Per Match: 12.33
  • ⦿Not out per cent: 79.35 per cent

ATTACKING STATS

  • ⦿Total Raids: 465
  • ⦿Successful Raids per cent: 51 per cent
  • ⦿No. of Super Raids: 7
  • ⦿Super 10: 17
  • ⦿Total Raid Points: 296
  • ⦿Average Raid Points: 12.33

DEFENSIVE STATS

  • ⦿No. of Super Tackles: 0
  • ⦿High 5s: 0
  • ⦿Total Tackle Points: 0
  • ⦿Average Successful Tackles/Match: 0
  • ⦿Total Tackles: 1
  • ⦿Tackle Sucess Rate per cent: 0 per cent

