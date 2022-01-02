Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Bengaluru Bulls cruises past Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers beats Gujarat Giants in a thriller

Bengaluru Bulls extended its unbeaten streak to five games as it defeated Puneri Paltan 40-29, while the Haryana Steelers snatched a last-gasp win over Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on Sunday.

The result saw Bengaluru Bulls storm to the top of the standings, while Puneri Paltan remained at the bottom. Haryana Steelers also moved up to the eighth spot, while Gujarat Giants is placed sixth.

It was Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Pawan who once again rescued his side from the clutches of a defeat. He managed only one point in the first half but was a renewed player in the second half as he found a purple patch and raced to a Super 10 in quick time.

Puneri Paltan went into the match as underdog as Rahul Chaudhari was missing from the squad, but got off to a good start. The young raiding duo of Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar regularly found chinks in the Bengaluru armour and the defence led by the experienced corners in Baldev and Vishal Bharadwaj ensured the Bulls got no easy points. Puneri Paltan inflicted an All Out in th 15th minute and had six-point lead at the interval.

However, it was all one-way traffic in the second half as Pawan took matters into his own hands and grabbed point after point that led to Bengaluru Bulls inflicting an All Out in the 29th minute. Bengaluru Bulls clinched another All Out with six minutes remaining and opened a 12-point lead. Puneri Paltan struggled to cope with Bulls' onslaught and the lack of experienced players cost the side dear as it fizzled away at the death.

- Haryana Steelers edges past Gujarat Giants -

Vikash Kandola and Meetu starred with Super 10s as Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants 38-36 in the first match of the evening. Haryana Steelers had a massive 12-point lead at the interval but squandered it as Gujarat Giants made a stirring comeback.

Rakesh was the superstar of the evening as he scored 19 points for Gujarat Giants. However, a Super Raid from Meetu at the very end that levelled the scored and Vikash stepped in to take Haryana Steelers home.