PKL 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi PKL LIVE: Bottom-placed Puneri Paltan takes on in-form Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Get live updates and scores from the PKL 8 game between Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls being played in Bengaluru on Sunday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 02 January, 2022 20:12 IST Puneri Paltan goes up against Pawan Sehrawat and his charging Bengaluru Bulls side in the Pro Kabaddi League on Sunday. - Special Arrangement Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls.8.10pm: Meanwhile, Rakesh Narwal has been scripting a pretty special comeback for the Gujarat Giants in the first match of the night. The Giants were trailing by a good 10 points at half time and I don't know what Manpreet Singh told them at half time but whatever it is, it's working. That lead is now down to 3 points with about eight minutes left in the match. Follow along LIVE: Pro Kabaddi PKL LIVE: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, Rakesh scores Super 10 to lead Giants' comeback 8pm: Puneri Paltan has had an underwhelming (putting it mildly) season so far and going up against a high-on-confidence Bengaluru Bulls outfit will be anything but a cakewalk for Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj and Co. Before we introduce you to the fixtures of the day, here's a look at the results from the last three days -January 1: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: A day of three draws; Naveen bags another Super 10 while Pardeep disappoints December 31: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Magnificent Monu marshals Patna Pirates past Bengal Warriors, Ajinkya stars in Tamil Thalaivas' maiden win December 30: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Pawan Sehrawat, Ajith Kumar bag Super 10s; Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba post wins