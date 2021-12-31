Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Magnificent Monu marshals Patna Pirates past Bengal Warriors, Ajinkya stars in Tamil Thalaivas' maiden win

Monu Goyat did the unthinkable on Friday as he scored a mammoth seven points in a single raid to inspire the Patna Pirates to a spirited comeback and a stunning win over defending champion Bengal Warriors 44-30 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL8).

The win took the Patna Pirates to the second spot on the points table, while the Bengal Warriors remains in the eighth position.

It was the Bengal Warriors that got off to a fine start as Maninder Singh was in great form. The captain picked up points all throughout the mat and was particularly effective on the right corner where he got the better of Mohammedreza Chiyaneh on quite a few occassions. Maninder helped his side to a 11-9 lead when he eliminated Monu and Chiyaneh in a single raid.

He raced to a Super 10 and the defending champion had a comfortable 21-16 lead at half-time. The Bengal Warriors, though, lost the plot in the second half as Patna Pirates made a stunning comeback. Sachin and Monu began to pick up points at will and the Bengal Warriors ran out out of options and struggled each time Maninder was sent to the bench.

Monu scored his 500th PKL raid point and soon after went on that mind-numbing seven-point raid to lead his side to a massive 14-point lead at 39-25. The Patna Pirates comfortably held on to the lead to round off a fine victory.

- Tamil Thalaivas claims first win of PKL 8 -

Ajinkya Pawar, coming in as a substitute, was Tamil Thalavas' knight in shining armour as he bagged 11 points to power Tamil Thalaivas to a 36-26 win over Puneri Paltan. The win was Tamil Thalaivas’ first win of the season and took the side to the sixth spot on the points table.

Ajinkya, called the "trump card" by Tamil Thalaivas coach J Udaya Kumar, had many a trick up his sleeve as he came off the bench and excelled in the do-or-die raids at the death. He received ample support from Manjeet, who scored eight points, as the Tamil Thalaivas managed to hold on to its lead and see though the match.

Puneri Paltan's ace raider Rahul Chaudhari had a miserable night and could only score two points, while Aslam Inamdar made plenty of errors and managed four points. Pankaj Mohite was the only one who showed some intent as he kept his side in the game by picking up eight points.

Puneri Paltan trailed 11-18 at half time and a stirring show from Pankaj saw the side cut down the deficit to just one point at a stage in the second half. However, Puneri Paltan's hopes of a comeback were shattered by Ajinkya, who picked up point after point in successive raids and bought up his PKL career's first Super 10 to take his side to a thumping win.