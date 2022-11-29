Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Manjeet breaks in top 10; Aslam moves up; score table updated after Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

PKL 2022: Here are the updated leaderboards for the most raid points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League

Puneri Paltan lost 51-39 to Gujarat Giants in the first encounter on 29th November. Parteek Dahiya shines for the Giants with 19 raid points from the game.

He moved to the 12th position in the top raiders chart and is only 6 points behind the 10th-placed Manjeet.

Manjeet of Haryana Steelers breaks into the top 10 with a seven-point game against U Mumba, helping his team to register a much-needed win against U Mumba.

He has 137 raid points in 18 games with 6 Super 10 to his name.

While Aslam Inamdar of Puneri Paltan moved to the ninth position with 138 raid points in 17 games he played in PKL 9.

Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on November 29

MATCH 1: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants

MATCH 2: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba