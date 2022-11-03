PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Narender, Maninder register Super 10s as Warriors tie Thalaivas

PKL 2022: Here are the updated leader boards for most raiding points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
03 November, 2022 08:02 IST
Narender collected 15 raid points against Bengal Warriors to take his tally to 99 points from nine games.

Narender collected 15 raid points against Bengal Warriors to take his tally to 99 points from nine games. | Photo Credit: PKL

The Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas game on Wednesday brought together two leading raiders of the year - Narender and Maninder - and there were fireworks going of in Pune.

Both raider were crucial for their sides and picked up five-point raids during the game.

Narender of Tamil Thalaivas continued his scintillating form against Bengal Warriors with 15 points. He jumped to the second position and now has 99 points in the competition so far.

Maninder of Bengal Warriors was also not far behind the Thalaivas raider. The Warriors player picked up 14 points and was crucial in his side’s comeback to secure a tie. With Wednesday’s performance, Maninder moved to 83 points from nine games, and has four Super 10s in this year’s tournament.

MATCHES PLAYED ON NOVEMBER 2

MATCH 1: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

MATCH 2: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

The table was updated after Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas on Wednesday, November 2.

