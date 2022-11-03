The Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas game on Wednesday brought together two leading raiders of the year - Narender and Maninder - and there were fireworks going of in Pune.

Both raider were crucial for their sides and picked up five-point raids during the game.

Narender of Tamil Thalaivas continued his scintillating form against Bengal Warriors with 15 points. He jumped to the second position and now has 99 points in the competition so far.

Maninder of Bengal Warriors was also not far behind the Thalaivas raider. The Warriors player picked up 14 points and was crucial in his side’s comeback to secure a tie. With Wednesday’s performance, Maninder moved to 83 points from nine games, and has four Super 10s in this year’s tournament.

