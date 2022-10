Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Arjun Deshwal led Jaipur Pink Panthers to a 15-point win over Bengal Warriors in the first match of October 18. His 10-point game helped him reach the second position on the leaderboard of top raider this season.

MATCHES ON OCTOBER 18, TUESDAY:

MATCH 1: BENGAL WARRIORS VS JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

MATCH 2: TELUGU TITANS VS PUNERI PALTAN