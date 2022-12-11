PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Defender, Most High 5s: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh ends with most tackle points; Score table updated after league stage

PKL 2022: Here are the updated leaderboards for the most tackle points and most high 5s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League

Team Sportstar
11 December, 2022 20:42 IST
Patna Pirates defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh amassed 84 tackle points to finish on top of defenders with the most tackle points after the end of the league stage in PKL 9.

Patna Pirates defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh amassed 84 tackle points to finish on top of defenders with the most tackle points after the end of the league stage in PKL 9.

Patna Pirates sensation Mohammadreza Chiyaneh scored 84 tackle points after the end of the league stage to score the most number of tackle points in PKL 9.

The 22-year-old left cover was solid for Patna Pirates throughout the season to rack up 6 High 5s in 20 games he played this season.

Sitting closely in second place is Jaipur Pink Panthers left-corner Ankush, who has 81 tackle points and 8 High 5s in 22 games.

Saurabh Nandal of Bengaluru Bulls overcame the initial low and performed consistently for his team to end the league stage with 63 tackle points in 22 games.

Rinku of U Mumba and Vishal of Dabang Delhi sumps up the top 5 defenders with 59 and 58 tackle points, respectively.

Sunil Kumar of Jaipur, Parvesh Bhainswal of Telugu Titans, Jaideep Dahiya of Haryana Steelers, Aman of the Bulls and Sagar of Tamil Thalaivas conclude the top 10 list.

Patna Pirates defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Patna Pirates defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh | Photo Credit: Instagram/Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

The top defenders’ table was updated after the last league game played between Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors on Saturday, December, 10.

