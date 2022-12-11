Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Defender, Most High 5s: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh ends with most tackle points; Score table updated after league stage

Patna Pirates sensation Mohammadreza Chiyaneh scored 84 tackle points after the end of the league stage to score the most number of tackle points in PKL 9.

The 22-year-old left cover was solid for Patna Pirates throughout the season to rack up 6 High 5s in 20 games he played this season.

Sitting closely in second place is Jaipur Pink Panthers left-corner Ankush, who has 81 tackle points and 8 High 5s in 22 games.

Saurabh Nandal of Bengaluru Bulls overcame the initial low and performed consistently for his team to end the league stage with 63 tackle points in 22 games.

Rinku of U Mumba and Vishal of Dabang Delhi sumps up the top 5 defenders with 59 and 58 tackle points, respectively.

Sunil Kumar of Jaipur, Parvesh Bhainswal of Telugu Titans, Jaideep Dahiya of Haryana Steelers, Aman of the Bulls and Sagar of Tamil Thalaivas conclude the top 10 list.

Matches played on December 10

MATCH 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba

MATCH 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers

MATCH 3: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors

Patna Pirates defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh | Photo Credit: Instagram/Mohammadreza Chiyaneh