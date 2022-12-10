Bengaluru Bulls 5-5 U Mumba Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Neck-and-neck in first 8 minutes

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba in Hyderabad on Saturday.
The first encounter is underway, scores will read as Bengaluru vs Mumba:
5-5 A bonus for Sachin Narwal to restore pairty.
4-5 Ponpartibhan dashes Shivam this time to get first point from the game.
4-4 Vikash Kandola goes in the do-or-die raid and has been floored by the defence of Mumba led by Mohit.
4-3 Aman dashes Shivansh to put the Bulls in the lead.
3-3 A quality point for Sachin Narwal, who takes the touchpoint of Shivansh Thakur.
2-3 Firsst point for Vikash Kandola, who picks up Jai Bhagwan in the raid.
1-3 Shivam goes in the raid and picks up the right cover Ponparthiban Subramanian.
1-2 Sachin Narwal goes in the raid and tags Rahul Sethpal with a running hand touch.
0-2 A bonus for Shivam in the raid.
0-1 Jai Bhagwan starts with a point to open the account for Mumba today. He escapes with a dash of Ponparthiban Subramanian.
Bengaluru Bulls won the toss and chose the court. U Mumba will raId first.
Bengaluru Bulls: 3rd place; 73 points
U Mumba: 10th place; 51 points
Bengaluru Bulls beat U Mumba 42-32 in the previous encounter on 22nd October.
Bengaluru Bulls: Saurabh Nandal, Sudhakar Krishant, Vikash Kandola, Ponparthiban Subramanian, GB More, Sachin Narwal, Aman
U Mumba: Rahul Sethpal, Pranay Rane, Jai Bhagwan, Mohit, Satyawan, Shivansh Thakur, Shivam
Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat
U Mumba: Rinku
Played: 17 | Bengaluru Bulls: 12 | U Mumba: 5 | Tied: 0
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31
Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 25-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 22-32 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 33-35 to Haryana Steelers
PREVIEW
Bengaluru Bulls
Bengaluru Bulls has qualified for the playoffs with 13 wins, seven losses and a tie. Bharat has been the top-scorer for the Bulls with 257 raid points, while Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal have chipped in with 111 and 87 raid points respectively. On the defensive front, Saurabh Nandal has been the top tackler for the Bulls with 61 tackle points. Aman and Mahender Singh have also contributed for the Bulls with 49 and 41 tackle points respectively.
U Mumba
U Mumba, on the other hand, has nine wins as well as 12 losses and is out of the playoffs race. Guman Singh has been their best raider with 137 raid points, while Ashish and Jai Bhagwan have contributed with 97 and 64 raid points respectively. Defensively, Rinku has been the main man for U Mumba with 59 tackle points and he has been helped by Mohit who has amassed 42 tackle points as well as Surinder Singh who has 35 tackle points.
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Saturday, December 10.