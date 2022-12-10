Bengaluru Bulls 5-5 U Mumba Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Neck-and-neck in first 8 minutes

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The first encounter is underway, scores will read as Bengaluru vs Mumba:

5-5 A bonus for Sachin Narwal to restore pairty.

4-5 Ponpartibhan dashes Shivam this time to get first point from the game.

4-4 Vikash Kandola goes in the do-or-die raid and has been floored by the defence of Mumba led by Mohit.

4-3 Aman dashes Shivansh to put the Bulls in the lead.

3-3 A quality point for Sachin Narwal, who takes the touchpoint of Shivansh Thakur.

2-3 Firsst point for Vikash Kandola, who picks up Jai Bhagwan in the raid.

1-3 Shivam goes in the raid and picks up the right cover Ponparthiban Subramanian.

1-2 Sachin Narwal goes in the raid and tags Rahul Sethpal with a running hand touch.

0-2 A bonus for Shivam in the raid.

0-1 Jai Bhagwan starts with a point to open the account for Mumba today. He escapes with a dash of Ponparthiban Subramanian.

Toss Update

Bengaluru Bulls won the toss and chose the court. U Mumba will raId first.

Where they stand

Bengaluru Bulls: 3rd place; 73 points

U Mumba: 10th place; 51 points

Previous Encounter

Bengaluru Bulls beat U Mumba 42-32 in the previous encounter on 22nd October.

Lineups Out!

Bengaluru Bulls: Saurabh Nandal, Sudhakar Krishant, Vikash Kandola, Ponparthiban Subramanian, GB More, Sachin Narwal, Aman

U Mumba: Rahul Sethpal, Pranay Rane, Jai Bhagwan, Mohit, Satyawan, Shivansh Thakur, Shivam

Players to watch out for

Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat

U Mumba: Rinku

Head-to-head record

Played: 17 | Bengaluru Bulls: 12 | U Mumba: 5 | Tied: 0

Bengaluru Bulls Form

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

Beat U Mumba 42-32

Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-43

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31

Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 44-46 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Haryana Steelers 36-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 40-34

Beat Telugu Titans 49-38

Beat Gujarat Giants 45-38

Lost 33-35 to Puneri Paltan

Lost to Bengal Warriors 38-41

Beat Dabang Delhi 52-49

Lost 25-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat UP Yoddhas 38-35

Beat Patna Pirates 57-44

U Mumba Form

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Beat 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Lost 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Beat 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29

Beat Bengal Warriors 36-25

Beat Telugu Titans 40-37

Lost 31-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Puneri Paltan 34-33

Beat Patna Pirates 36-23

Lost 22-32 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 26-32 to Telugu Titans

Lost 20-34 Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Bengal Warriors 49-41

Lost 33-35 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 26-36 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 36-38 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 24-41 to Dabang Delhi

PREVIEW

Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls has qualified for the playoffs with 13 wins, seven losses and a tie. Bharat has been the top-scorer for the Bulls with 257 raid points, while Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal have chipped in with 111 and 87 raid points respectively. On the defensive front, Saurabh Nandal has been the top tackler for the Bulls with 61 tackle points. Aman and Mahender Singh have also contributed for the Bulls with 49 and 41 tackle points respectively.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

U Mumba

U Mumba, on the other hand, has nine wins as well as 12 losses and is out of the playoffs race. Guman Singh has been their best raider with 137 raid points, while Ashish and Jai Bhagwan have contributed with 97 and 64 raid points respectively. Defensively, Rinku has been the main man for U Mumba with 59 tackle points and he has been helped by Mohit who has amassed 42 tackle points as well as Surinder Singh who has 35 tackle points.

SQUADS

BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Saturday, December 10.