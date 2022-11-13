PKL

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Bengaluru Bulls tops table after win over Tamil Thalaivas

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

13 November, 2022 23:10 IST
Narender scored a Super 10 for Tamil Thalaivas but that was not enough for the team to win over Bengaluru Bulls.

Narender scored a Super 10 for Tamil Thalaivas but that was not enough for the team to win over Bengaluru Bulls. | Photo Credit: PKL

The day started with U Mumba thumping down Patna Pirates to bring its five-game winning run to a halt. This was U Mumba’s second straight win that sees it seal its place at fourth for the moment.

In the second game, Bengaluru Bulls completed a come-from-behind win against Tamil Thalaivas. This helped the Bulls move to the top of the points table, leapfrogging Puneri Paltan.

The Thalaivas on the other hand missed on a chance to enter the top half of the table. It picked one point on the night but failed to move out of the ninth place.

Despite the victories from the upper half teams over the weekend, the difference between the first-placed and ninth-placed teams is just 11 points.

Catch up on all the action from week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Matches played on November 13

MATCH 1: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates

MATCH 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

The table was updated after Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls game on Sunday, November 13.

Read more stories on PKL.

