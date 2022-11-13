The day started with U Mumba thumping down Patna Pirates to bring its five-game winning run to a halt. This was U Mumba’s second straight win that sees it seal its place at fourth for the moment.

In the second game, Bengaluru Bulls completed a come-from-behind win against Tamil Thalaivas. This helped the Bulls move to the top of the points table, leapfrogging Puneri Paltan.

The Thalaivas on the other hand missed on a chance to enter the top half of the table. It picked one point on the night but failed to move out of the ninth place.

Despite the victories from the upper half teams over the weekend, the difference between the first-placed and ninth-placed teams is just 11 points.

Catch up on all the action from week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Matches played on November 13

MATCH 1: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates

MATCH 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls