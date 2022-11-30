PKL

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Jaipur move to top; Tamil, Delhi in top 6 - table updated after Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
30 November, 2022 23:30 IST
30 November, 2022 23:30 IST
Jaipur beat Bengaluru by 20 points to jump on top of points table equaling Puneri’s 69 points

Jaipur beat Bengaluru by 20 points to jump on top of points table equaling Puneri’s 69 points | Photo Credit: PKL

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Jaipur riding on its raiders’ effort, won the game against 3rd placed Bengaluru Bulls in the first game of Pro Kabaddi 2022 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

With its triumph over the Bulls, Jaipur has displaced Puneri from the top of the points table with equal points (69) but a higher score difference.

Meanwhile, even after losing big against the Panthers, Bengaluru Bulls stays in third place with 63 points in 19 games and is comfortably eyeing on qualification spot.

Tamil Thalaivas shared spoils with Dabang Delhi in the second game to stay in the fifth position with 56 points in 19 games, while Dabang Delhi maintained its sixth spot with 54 points.

Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on November 30

MATCH 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

MATCH 2: Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas

The table was updated after Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas game on Wednesday, November 30.

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group C scenarios
Videos

Watch: THAT Nabibakhsh super tackle on Guman Singh - Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba PKL 9 Highlights

Explainer: How Ajinkya Pawar got six points in a single raid for Tamil Thalaivas against Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us