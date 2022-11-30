Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Jaipur move to top; Tamil, Delhi in top 6 - table updated after Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas

Jaipur riding on its raiders’ effort, won the game against 3rd placed Bengaluru Bulls in the first game of Pro Kabaddi 2022 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

With its triumph over the Bulls, Jaipur has displaced Puneri from the top of the points table with equal points (69) but a higher score difference.

Meanwhile, even after losing big against the Panthers, Bengaluru Bulls stays in third place with 63 points in 19 games and is comfortably eyeing on qualification spot.

Tamil Thalaivas shared spoils with Dabang Delhi in the second game to stay in the fifth position with 56 points in 19 games, while Dabang Delhi maintained its sixth spot with 54 points.

Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on November 30

MATCH 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

MATCH 2: Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas