Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Jaipur on 2nd; UP jump to 4th - table updated after Telugu vs Jaipur

UP Yoddhas beat Bengal Warriors by only a slender point to jump into the third position in the points table momentarily as in the second game, Jaipur won their match against Telugu Titans and jumped to the second position, pushing UP out of the top 3 on the fourth position in the points table.

UP won 33-32 against Bengal Warriors, helping them close their gap with the top 3, while Jaipur annihilated Telugu 48-28 to close in on Puneri Paltan, who already qualified for the knockouts.

The race for the top 6 is now very intense as only 5 points separate teams sitting from the fifth position to the ninth position.

Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on November 28

MATCH 1: UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors

MATCH 2: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers