Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls through to semifinal after win 56-24 over Dabang Delhi, to face Jaipur Pink Panthers

After an ordinary season so far (as per his own standards), Vikash Kandola chose the perfect occasion to show why he commanded an INR 1.7 CR price tag in the auctions ahead of the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Bengaluru Bulls raider led his side to a massive xx win over Dabang Delhi in the first eliminator to book a place in the semifinals.

The Bulls will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the fight for a place in the grand finale on December 17 in Mumbai.

Kandola began proceedings for the Bulls on Tuesday night. With a super raid and a multi point raid, the former Haryana Steelers player inflicted the first of eventually five all outs inflicted on the Delhi side, the scoreline then reading 11-2 in favour of the season 6 champions.

Bharat and Kandola raided in tandem, quickly picking up points to keep Delhi silent throughout the game.

