Pro Kabaddi Day 5 LIVE: Pawan Sehrawat vs Maninder Singh as Bengaluru Bulls takes on Bengal Warriors

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and I will be taking you through the Boxing Day PKL match between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday.



8:20pm: There was an injury concern for the Warriors in their previous game when Maninder Singh limped off the mat after a rash ankle hold. Given his injury history, we hope things are okay with Mani. Bengaluru meanwhile just needs to sort its head out on the mat and resist the temptation to act in haste. A star player to watch out for will certainly be Mohammed Esmail Nabibakhsh who has been a massive asset for this side. He leads our list of foreign players to watch out for in PKL 8. PKL 2021: Five top foreign players to watch out for



All-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh has been a crucial member in Bengal Warriors' maiden title win in the league in 2019 and will be a key part of its title defense this season. - Special Arrangement



8:15pm: In a few minutes, we are set to see Pawan Sehrawat and Bengaluru Bulls take on a high on confidence Bengal Warriors unit in the second game of day 5 of the ProKabaddi League. Bengaluru Bulls is still yet to figure out its defensive fortifications and has leaked points throughout its games so far, while Bengal Warriors have looked like the side that's most sorted in terms of term combination and rhythm. It's attack AND defence has come good in the last two games and Maninder & Co. will hope to make short work of this Bulls side. However, as we've seen time and time again, it takes just ONE game to change momentum and ANYTHING can happen in this game. Exciting!



8:10pm: A very dicey match between Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Giants is on where the famed Gujaraty defense seems to be having an off day in a game dominated by the raiders.

Hey folks, welcome to another day of Pro Kabaddi League action! It's day 5 of action in Bengaluru. The triple headers are done for the week and we have just two (sigh) interesting fixtures to dive into today.



Before we introduce you to the fixtures of the day, here's a look at the results from the first three days -



