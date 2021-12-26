PKL 2021: Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha beats Patna Pirates; Aslam, Deshwal shine for Pune, Jaipur

U.P. Yoddha beat Patna Pirates 36-35 in the final move of the match to clinch much-needed five points in the Pro Kabaddi League's Christmas day triple-header on Saturday.

The match marked a sentimental clash for Pardeep Narwal who was facing off against his former side for the first time since he moved to UP Yoddha for a record fee.

Patna thought they had managed to claw their way back into a tie in the last move of the match when the side tackled Surender Gill but the UP raider ensured he got a bonus point in the process to keep that one-point lead alive.



AS IT HAPPENED:

Patna struggled in the initial stages with their raiders Monu Goyat and Prashant Kumar Rai struggling.

Patna then made a remarkable comeback with four Super tackles with the likes of Mohammadreza Chianeh and Sajin impressing. The first half ended with Patna in the lead at 20-12 with both sides failing to inflict an ALL OUT.

The second half saw both teams complete Super Tackles as the defenders took charge of the match. But a few mistakes from the men in green allowed UP to gain leverage in the game.



Narwal was the highest point scorer for UP Yoddha with 12 points.





Aslam Inamdar - Special Arrangement

PUNERI PALTAN 34-33 TELUGU TITANS



An all-rounder performance from Aslam Inamdar helped Puneri Paltan beat Telugu Titans 34-33. Siddharth Desai scored 15 points for the Telugu Titans but had no support from fellow raiders including captain Rohit Kumar as Pune secured a last second victory.

The match started with all the eyes on top raiders Rahul Chaudhari and Desai. The “showman” Rahul struggled again to make an impression with his early raids for Pune while Desai showed why he is considered the “Baahubali” with powerful moves including massive hand-touches.



But his teammate and captain Rohit Kumar seemed to be moving gingerly and struggled to have an effect on the match for the Titans.



Inamdar seemed to be the brightest hope for Pune who did not have Nitin Tomar in the line-up. Titans got lucky as four Pune defenders jumped into the lobby to tackle Desai who had already gone out of bounds. The momentum stuck with them as Desai secured a three-point Super Raid soon after to end the half 20-14 in Titans’ favour.

Pune regrouped in the second half and capitalised on Titans’ lack of a strong raider to assist Desai. Interestingly Rahul Chaudhari wasn’t part of the Pune seven in the second half after being benched while defender Abinesh Nadarajan raced to his High 5 with some clean tackling.

A last raid blunder by Rakesh Gowda where he miscalculated a bonus Point handed Pune a one-point victory – the side's first of the season.



JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 40-38 HARYANA STEELERS



Jaipur Pink Panthers ekes out a narrow win over Haryana Steelers to opening its account for the season.



Arjun Deshwal was crucial in Jaipur Pink Panthers' victory as he scored a massive 18 points, while captain Deepak Niwas Hooda also picked up 10 points.



Haryana Steelers skipper Vikash Kandola also had a good game as he scored 14 points.