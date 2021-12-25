Pro Kabaddi LIVE: All eyes on Monu Goyat and Pardeep Narwal as Patna Pirates faces UP Yoddha

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan bringing you the coverage for the day.

6:40pm: Merry Christmas, folks! We're back for the final triple-header of the week and we kick things off with a mouth-watering clash between three-time champion Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha. The bigger plot here is the fact that Pardeep Narwal, who was indispensable in Patna Pirates' hat-trick of titles, will face his former team for the first time today. All eyes will be on Pardeep as well as Monu Goyat, who has made a strong comeback to the mat and scored 15 points in the opening game.

Monu Goyat stole the show on day 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League season 8 with a 15-point haul, reminiscent of his form in earlier seasons, to guide Patna Pirates to a 42-39 win over Haryana Steelers on Thursday. - PKL/ Twitter

As you wait for action to begin today, you can also check out our Kings of Kabaddi series from PKL 7 - a happier time pre-COVID when we got to physically sit down with some of the biggest names in the league and hear their stories. You can check out all episodes here.





- MATCHES TODAY: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers



- Day 03 results:

- U Mumba 27-31 Dabang Delhi

- Tamil Thalaivas 30-38 Bengaluru Bulls

- Bengal Warriors 31-28 Gujarat Giants

More: Pro Kabaddi day 3: Naveen becomes fastest to 500 points; wins for Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors

- Day 02 results:

- Gujarat Giants 34-27 Jaipur Pink Panthers

- Dabang Delhi 41-30 Puneri Paltan

- Haryana Steelers 39-42 Patna Pirates

More: Pro Kabaddi 2021: Monu Goyat, Naveen shine on day 2; wins for Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi

- Day 01 results:

Bengaluru Bulls U Mumba

Telugu Titans 40-40 Tamil Thalaivas

Bengal Warriors UP Yoddha



More: PKL 2021: Big stars disappoint on day 1; Warriors, U Mumba register wins

----

