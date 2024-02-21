MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 LIVE Updates: PP 0-0 UPY, Puneri Paltan takes on UP Yoddhas; Haryana Steelers confronts Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 10 at 9

PKL 10: Catch the live coverage, score and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 fixtures at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula.

Updated : Feb 21, 2024 20:08 IST

Team Sportstar
Puneri Paltan takes on UP Yoddhas in the first
Puneri Paltan takes on UP Yoddhas in the first
lightbox-info

Puneri Paltan takes on UP Yoddhas in the first

Follow Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League match day 72 taking place at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on February 21, 2024.

Score reads:

Puneri Paltan - UP Yoddhas
Haryana Steelers - Bengaluru Bulls

  • February 21, 2024 20:04
    2-5

    Puneri gets a bonus point while Gagana ends an empty raid. 

  • February 21, 2024 20:03
    1-5

    Aditya Shinde on do-or-die raid gets a touch point with a diving hand touch. Gagana gets the first SUPER RAID of the match. 

  • February 21, 2024 20:02
    0-2

    Gagana adds another touch point in his next raid, Puneri is yet to open its account. 

  • February 21, 2024 20:01
    0-1

    Gagana sends Shadloui to the bench on the first raid of the match while Aditya Shinde starts with a empty raid for Puneri. 

  • February 21, 2024 19:59
    Toss Update

    Puneri Paltan won the toss, UP Yoddhas to raid first. 

  • February 21, 2024 19:53
    LIVE UPDATE coming soon!!

    Both teams are on the mat, LIVE ACTION next. 

  • February 21, 2024 19:18
    Presenting the starting lineup of UP Yoddhas

    U.P. Yoddhas -

    Harendra Kumar, Sumit, Hitesh, Ashu Singh, Gagana Gowda, Mahipal, Gulveer Singh

  • February 21, 2024 19:17
    Here’s the starting 7 of Puneri Paltan

    Puneri Paltan -

    Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Aditya Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Vahid, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Akash Shinde

  • February 21, 2024 19:16
    Match 1 - Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas

    PRO KABADDI LEAGUE (28).png

    Puneri Paltan will face off with UP Yoddhas in the penultimate match of PKL 10 group stage. 

  • February 21, 2024 19:16
    On Points Table

    Haryana Steelers: 21 Gamers, 70 Points (5th)

    Bengaluru Bulls: 21 Games, 48 Points (9th)

  • February 21, 2024 19:16
    Match 2: Squads - Haryana vs Bengaluru

    Haryana Steelers:

    K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit

    Bengaluru Bulls:

    Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Vishal, Vikash Khandola, Ran Singh, Md. Liton Ali, Piotr Pamulak, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sunder, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Banty, Monu, Ankit, Sushil, Rakshit, Rohit Kumar

  • February 21, 2024 19:00
    Matches on February 21

    Match 1 - Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas 

    Match 2 - Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls 

  • February 21, 2024 18:59
    On Points Table

    Puneri Paltan: 21 Games, 91 Points (2nd)

    UP Yoddhas: 21 Games, 30 Points (11th)

  • February 21, 2024 18:59
    Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head record

    Played - 11

    Puneri Paltan - 5 | UP Yoddhas - 6 | Tie - 0

  • February 21, 2024 18:59
    Squads : Puneri vs UP

    Puneri Paltan:

    Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, Hardeep

    UP Yoddhas:

    Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar

  • February 21, 2024 18:59
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • February 21, 2024 18:59
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 matchday 72 from Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on February 21, 2024. Today Puneri Paltan takes on UP Yoddhas while Haryana Steelers will clash with Bengaluru Bulls.

Haryana Steelers /

Puneri Paltan /

haryana steelers /

UP Yoddhas /

Bengaluru Bulls

