Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 LIVE Updates: PP 0-0 UPY, Puneri Paltan takes on UP Yoddhas; Haryana Steelers confronts Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 10 at 9

- February 21, 2024 20:042-5
Puneri gets a bonus point while Gagana ends an empty raid.
- February 21, 2024 20:031-5
Aditya Shinde on do-or-die raid gets a touch point with a diving hand touch. Gagana gets the first SUPER RAID of the match.
- February 21, 2024 20:020-2
Gagana adds another touch point in his next raid, Puneri is yet to open its account.
- February 21, 2024 20:010-1
Gagana sends Shadloui to the bench on the first raid of the match while Aditya Shinde starts with a empty raid for Puneri.
- February 21, 2024 19:59Toss Update
Puneri Paltan won the toss, UP Yoddhas to raid first.
- February 21, 2024 19:53LIVE UPDATE coming soon!!
Both teams are on the mat, LIVE ACTION next.
- February 21, 2024 19:18Presenting the starting lineup of UP Yoddhas
U.P. Yoddhas -
Harendra Kumar, Sumit, Hitesh, Ashu Singh, Gagana Gowda, Mahipal, Gulveer Singh
- February 21, 2024 19:17Here’s the starting 7 of Puneri Paltan
Puneri Paltan -
Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Aditya Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Vahid, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Akash Shinde
- February 21, 2024 19:16Match 1 - Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas
Puneri Paltan will face off with UP Yoddhas in the penultimate match of PKL 10 group stage.
- February 21, 2024 19:16On Points Table
Haryana Steelers: 21 Gamers, 70 Points (5th)
Bengaluru Bulls: 21 Games, 48 Points (9th)
- February 21, 2024 19:16Match 2: Squads - Haryana vs Bengaluru
Haryana Steelers:
K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit
Bengaluru Bulls:
Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Vishal, Vikash Khandola, Ran Singh, Md. Liton Ali, Piotr Pamulak, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sunder, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Banty, Monu, Ankit, Sushil, Rakshit, Rohit Kumar
- February 21, 2024 19:00Matches on February 21
Match 1 - Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas
Match 2 - Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls
- February 21, 2024 18:59On Points Table
Puneri Paltan: 21 Games, 91 Points (2nd)
UP Yoddhas: 21 Games, 30 Points (11th)
- February 21, 2024 18:59Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head record
Played - 11
Puneri Paltan - 5 | UP Yoddhas - 6 | Tie - 0
- February 21, 2024 18:59Squads : Puneri vs UP
Puneri Paltan:
Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, Hardeep
UP Yoddhas:
Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar
- February 21, 2024 18:59LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- February 21, 2024 18:59Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 matchday 72 from Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on February 21, 2024. Today Puneri Paltan takes on UP Yoddhas while Haryana Steelers will clash with Bengaluru Bulls.
