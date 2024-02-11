- February 11, 2024 20:27Paltan 25-9 Thalaivas
I’ve missed a point in the time I turned away from the screen for a few seconds. Pune has been doing that far too often. Mohit Goyat comes out of a potential super tackle situation. Thalaivas down to one man and that one man is swallowed by the left corner. Second all out is here and the Men in Yellow are being thoroughly outplayed. One Iranian takes out another.
- February 11, 2024 20:25Paltan 23-9 Thalaivas
Gaurav Khatri puts in a backhold on Ajinkya Pawar to bring him down. Pune is allowing Thalaivas no time to breathe. Mohit Goyat seems to have backed that up with a touch on Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi but the Thalaivas will review this. It’s a low lunge put in by Mohit and it’s tough to gauge if that touch has happened at all. REVIEW UNSUCCESSFUL. Point stays with Pune. Perhaps there wasn’t enough evidence to overturn the decision. Thalaivas down to three men.
- February 11, 2024 20:20Paltan 21-9 Thalaivas
Straightforward bonus down the left corner for Mohit Goyat after which Aslam gets a block on Himanshu. Mohit and Abinesh come in as reinforcements.
- February 11, 2024 20:20Paltan 19-9 Thalaivas - Oh pride comes before a fall
Shadloui is walking parallelly to the midline, with an air of superiority about him. Right after, Himanshu manages to draw a mistake from him and Shadloui is off to the bench. Oops
- February 11, 2024 20:18Paltan 19-8 Thalaivas
The Thalaivas defense seems to be fighting a losing battle here. Aslam is brought down and rolled over. 15 minutes into this game, this team has just one raid point and the defence is doing all the work.
- February 11, 2024 20:17Paltan 19-7 Thalaivas
Shadloui casually holds Vishal’s ankle and that’s it for his movement for this raid.
- February 11, 2024 20:16Paltan 18-7 Thalaivas
Ashish brings down Mohit Goyat. Mohit is caught mid spin and brought down and dragged back. Good work. He does get a green card for neck holding though, which is not allowed in the sport of kabaddi owing to how dangerous it can be for the raider
- February 11, 2024 20:15Paltan 18-6 Thalaivas
Shadloui was itching to get into the action and he does with a solid block on Ajinkya Pawar. Unstoppable force meets immovable object.
- February 11, 2024 20:14Paltan 17-6 Thalaivas
A toe touch and bonus for Pune. But the big news is., Narender is off .
- February 11, 2024 20:11Paltan 15-6 Thalaivas
Pankaj Mohite drags Ronak to the midline. Good thinking of the rest to not swoop in. End of the first 10 minutes and the Thalaivas have just one raid point so far.
- February 11, 2024 20:09Paltan 14-5 Thalaivas - Himanshu surrounded
Himanshu has no room to escape as he is surrounded by orange shirts. STRANDED!
- February 11, 2024 20:09Paltan 13-5 Thalaivas - Aslam out
Aslam is brought down by Ashish in very Pune-esque fashion, but a defender is out od bounds. Meanwhile, Sanket Sawant seems to have brought Himanshu down. But jersey pull is alleged and referee sides with the men in yellow.
- February 11, 2024 20:07Paltan 12-2 Thalaivas: Sanket Sawant!
Sawant is snatching raiders from the brink of the midline and decimating their dreams here. Audacious!
- February 11, 2024 20:06Paltan 11-2 Thalaivas: Vishal eaten up, Pune gets the all out
Vishal disappears into the Pune defense. Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi finishes the surrender raid. ALL OUT INFLICTED IN THE FIRST FIVE MINUTES
- February 11, 2024 20:05Paltan 7-2 Thalaivas: Schoolboy error from Thalaivas
IT WOULD HAVE BEEN ANOTHER SUPER TACKLE but Mohit Goyat’s speed has sent Amirhossein Bastami off the turf.
- February 11, 2024 20:04Paltan 6-2 Thalaivas - Pankaj Mohite brought down
Sahil Gulia and Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi hold Pankaj Mohite back to get the Thalaivas’ account open for the night.
- February 11, 2024 20:03Paltan 6-0 Thalaivas: PUNE STARTS STRONG
Pune raids first. Aslam gets a point by removing Amirhossein Bastami who puts in a flimsy ankle hold. Narender is then pushed out of the flanks. Mohit Goyat geta a bonus after which Sanket Sawant takes out Ajinkya from very close to the midline. Matter of milimetres here. Pankaj Mohite is held back but struggles his way to put his hand past the midline. All this and barely three minutes are up on the clock. Thalaivas down to two men.
- February 11, 2024 20:01PLAYING 7: THALAIVAS VS PALTAN
THALAIVAS: Narender, Ronak, Aashish, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Amirhossein Bastami, Sahil Gulia
PALTAN: Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan. Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui
- February 11, 2024 19:59Do or die for Tamil Thalaivas
If the Men in Yellow lose or draw the game, they are out of playoff contention
- February 11, 2024 19:56WHERE TO WATCH PKL 10?
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 65 happening at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on February 11, 2024.
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan
Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants
If Paltan and Giants win today, they are through to the playoffs.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action.
Latest on Sportstar
- U-19 World Cup final, India vs Australia Live Score: Murugan Abhishek’s lone fight continues; IND 156/8 (38) in 254 chase
- Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Puneri Paltan start strong vs Tamil Thalaivas with playoff berth in sight
- Nagal beats Nardi to win Chennai Open, assured of Top 100 debut in ATP Rankings
- Indian sports news wrap, February 11
- Paris 2024 unveils purpose-built Olympics venue in city, five months ahead of Olympics
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE