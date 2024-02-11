February 11, 2024 20:27

Paltan 25-9 Thalaivas

I’ve missed a point in the time I turned away from the screen for a few seconds. Pune has been doing that far too often. Mohit Goyat comes out of a potential super tackle situation. Thalaivas down to one man and that one man is swallowed by the left corner. Second all out is here and the Men in Yellow are being thoroughly outplayed. One Iranian takes out another.