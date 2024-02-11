MagazineBuy Print

Live

Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Puneri Paltan start strong vs Tamil Thalaivas with playoff berth in sight

PKL 10: Catch the highlights and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Updated : Feb 11, 2024 20:38 IST

Team Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s highlights of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 65 happening at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on February 11, 2024.

  • February 11, 2024 20:27
    Paltan 25-9 Thalaivas

    I’ve missed a point in the time I turned away from the screen for a few seconds. Pune has been doing that far too often. Mohit Goyat comes out of a potential super tackle situation. Thalaivas down to one man and that one man is swallowed by the left corner. Second all out is here and the Men in Yellow are being thoroughly outplayed. One Iranian takes out another. 

  • February 11, 2024 20:25
    Paltan 23-9 Thalaivas

    Gaurav Khatri puts in a backhold on Ajinkya Pawar to bring him down. Pune is allowing Thalaivas no time to breathe. Mohit Goyat seems to have backed that up with a touch on Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi but the Thalaivas will review this. It’s a low lunge put in by Mohit and it’s tough to gauge if that touch has happened at all. REVIEW UNSUCCESSFUL. Point stays with Pune. Perhaps there wasn’t enough evidence to overturn the decision. Thalaivas down to three men. 

  • February 11, 2024 20:20
    Paltan 21-9 Thalaivas

    Straightforward bonus down the left corner for Mohit Goyat after which Aslam gets a block on Himanshu. Mohit and Abinesh come in as reinforcements. 

  • February 11, 2024 20:20
    Paltan 19-9 Thalaivas - Oh pride comes before a fall

    Shadloui is walking parallelly to the midline, with an air of superiority about him. Right after, Himanshu manages to draw a mistake from him and Shadloui is off to the bench. Oops

  • February 11, 2024 20:18
    Paltan 19-8 Thalaivas

    The Thalaivas defense seems to be fighting a losing battle here. Aslam is brought down and rolled over. 15 minutes into this game, this team has just one raid point and the defence is doing all the work. 

  • February 11, 2024 20:17
    Paltan 19-7 Thalaivas

    Shadloui casually holds Vishal’s ankle and that’s it for his movement for this raid. 

  • February 11, 2024 20:16
    Paltan 18-7 Thalaivas

    Ashish brings down Mohit Goyat. Mohit is caught mid spin and brought down and dragged back. Good work. He does get a green card for neck holding though, which is not allowed in the sport of kabaddi owing to how dangerous it can be for the raider 

  • February 11, 2024 20:15
    Paltan 18-6 Thalaivas

    Shadloui was itching to get into the action and he does with a solid block on Ajinkya Pawar. Unstoppable force meets immovable object. 

  • February 11, 2024 20:14
    Paltan 17-6 Thalaivas

    A toe touch and bonus for Pune. But the big news is., Narender is off . 

  • February 11, 2024 20:11
    Paltan 15-6 Thalaivas

    Pankaj Mohite drags Ronak to the midline. Good thinking of the rest to not swoop in. End of the first 10 minutes and the Thalaivas have just one raid point so far. 

  • February 11, 2024 20:09
    Paltan 14-5 Thalaivas - Himanshu surrounded

    Himanshu has no room to escape as he is surrounded by orange shirts. STRANDED! 

  • February 11, 2024 20:09
    Paltan 13-5 Thalaivas - Aslam out

    Aslam is brought down by Ashish in very Pune-esque fashion, but a defender is out od bounds. Meanwhile, Sanket Sawant seems to have brought Himanshu down. But jersey pull is alleged and referee sides with the men in yellow. 

  • February 11, 2024 20:07
    Paltan 12-2 Thalaivas: Sanket Sawant!

    Sawant is snatching raiders from the brink of the midline and decimating their dreams here. Audacious! 

  • February 11, 2024 20:06
    Paltan 11-2 Thalaivas: Vishal eaten up, Pune gets the all out

    Vishal disappears into the Pune defense. Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi finishes the surrender raid. ALL OUT INFLICTED IN THE FIRST FIVE MINUTES

  • February 11, 2024 20:05
    Paltan 7-2 Thalaivas: Schoolboy error from Thalaivas

    IT WOULD HAVE BEEN ANOTHER SUPER TACKLE but Mohit Goyat’s speed has sent Amirhossein Bastami off the turf. 

  • February 11, 2024 20:04
    Paltan 6-2 Thalaivas - Pankaj Mohite brought down

    Sahil Gulia and Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi hold Pankaj Mohite back to get the Thalaivas’ account open for the night.

  • February 11, 2024 20:03
    Paltan 6-0 Thalaivas: PUNE STARTS STRONG

    Pune raids first. Aslam gets a point by removing Amirhossein Bastami who puts in a flimsy ankle hold. Narender is then pushed out of the flanks. Mohit Goyat geta a bonus after which Sanket Sawant takes out Ajinkya from very close to the midline. Matter of milimetres here. Pankaj Mohite is held back but struggles his way to put his hand past the midline. All this and barely three minutes are up on the clock. Thalaivas down to two men. 

  • February 11, 2024 20:01
    PLAYING 7: THALAIVAS VS PALTAN

    THALAIVAS: Narender, Ronak, Aashish, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Amirhossein Bastami, Sahil Gulia

    PALTAN: Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan. Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui

  • February 11, 2024 19:59
    Do or die for Tamil Thalaivas

    If the Men in Yellow lose or draw the game, they are out of playoff contention 

  • February 11, 2024 19:56
    WHERE TO WATCH PKL 10?

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 65 happening at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on February 11, 2024.


    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

    Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan

    Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants

    If Paltan and Giants win today, they are through to the playoffs.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action. 

