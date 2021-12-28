Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Live Score: All eyes on Aslam Inamdar as Puneri Paltan takes on Patna Pirates

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and I will be taking you through today's PKL match between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates

PUNERI PALTAN vs PATNA PIRATES



6.30pm: Good evening everyone! We have an exciting card of matches today. Puneri Paltan takes on Patna Pirates in the first clash of the day. I know we're hyping this up as the Rahul Chaudhari vs Monu Goyat contest but one can safely say that this season has been about new superstars making their presence felt and if you've followed the league so far, you know I am talking about Aslam Inamdar. Before getting into details, here's a look at how the two teams have fared so far in the league and where they stand in the points table.



Puneri Paltan: Anup Kumar's men have played two games - won one and lost the other. Their most recent outing was against Telugu Titans which they won by one point. Here are the highlights: