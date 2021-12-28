Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Live Score: Siddharth Desai vs Vikash Kandola in focus as Telugu Titans take on Haryana Steelers

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and I will be taking you through today's PKL match between Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers in Bengaluru on Tuesday.



Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers



8pm: Haryana Steelers are currently at the bottom of the table but this is hardly representative of the kabaddi they've played this season. They have a formidable raiding unit which needs to be a little more sensible and brave while the defence could do well to not gift points and eliminate haste from their game strategy. Siddharth Desai is a tall and freakishly strong raider and will prove to be a true test of the temperament of this backline.



We also caught up with the very soft-spoken Vikash Kandola in 2019. His approach to life and kabaddi is very simple. Listen in to the Steelers' skipper.





While you wait for the game to begin, if you're a Telugu Titans fan, here's a little peek at what Siddharth Desai is like off the mat. It's not just defenders who dance to his tunes. Turns out, you might too!Good evening everyone. Titans vs Steelers for the second game of the night promises an interesting tussle between two outstanding raiders - Siddharth Desai and Vikash Kandola. Before that, there is another tussle happening LIVE right now - the first match of the evening between