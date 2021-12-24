PKL PKL 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi League Points Table: U Mumba tops standings after opening round PKL 2021: Former champion U Mumba claimed a massive win over Bengaluru Bulls to top the Pro Kabadd League standings. Team Sportstar 24 December, 2021 00:15 IST PKL 8 will be conducted in a bio-secure bubble at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar 24 December, 2021 00:15 IST U Mumba cruised to a 46-30 win over Bengaluru Bulls on the opening day of season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) to top the standings at the end of the first round of fixtures.FULL PKL COVERAGEAbhishek Singh was the star for U Mumba as he scored 19 points and was ably supported by the team’s defence. Pawan Sehrawat had an off-day for Bengaluru Bulls, which missed a quality third raider to support Chandran Ranjit and Pawan on the match.Here is the PKL 8 points table in full -PositionTeamPlayedWonLostTiedScore DifferencePoints1.U Mumba11001652.Dabang Delhi K.C.11001153.Gujarat Giants1100754.Bengal Warriors1100555.Patna Pirates1100356.Telugu Titans1001037.Tamil Thalaivas1001038.Haryana Steelers1010-319.UP Yoddha1010-5110.Jaipur Pink Panthers1010-7111.Puneri Paltan1010-11012.Bengaluru Bulls1010-160 Read more stories on PKL 2021-22. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :