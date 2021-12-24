Pro Kabaddi League Points Table: U Mumba tops standings after opening round

U Mumba cruised to a 46-30 win over Bengaluru Bulls on the opening day of season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) to top the standings at the end of the first round of fixtures.

FULL PKL COVERAGE

Abhishek Singh was the star for U Mumba as he scored 19 points and was ably supported by the team’s defence. Pawan Sehrawat had an off-day for Bengaluru Bulls, which missed a quality third raider to support Chandran Ranjit and Pawan on the match.

Here is the PKL 8 points table in full -