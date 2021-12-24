PKL 2021-22

Pro Kabaddi League Points Table: U Mumba tops standings after opening round

PKL 2021: Former champion U Mumba claimed a massive win over Bengaluru Bulls to top the Pro Kabadd League standings.

24 December, 2021 00:15 IST

PKL 8 will be conducted in a bio-secure bubble at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.   -  Special Arrangement

U Mumba cruised to a 46-30 win over Bengaluru Bulls on the opening day of season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) to top the standings at the end of the first round of fixtures.

Abhishek Singh was the star for U Mumba as he scored 19 points and was ably supported by the team’s defence. Pawan Sehrawat had an off-day for Bengaluru Bulls, which missed a quality third raider to support Chandran Ranjit and Pawan on the match.

Here is the PKL 8 points table in full -

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostTiedScore DifferencePoints
1.U Mumba1100165
2.Dabang Delhi K.C.1100115
3.Gujarat Giants110075
4.Bengal Warriors110055
5.Patna Pirates110035
6.Telugu Titans100103
7.Tamil Thalaivas100103
8.Haryana Steelers1010-31
9.UP Yoddha1010-51
10.Jaipur Pink Panthers1010-71
11.Puneri Paltan1010-110
12.Bengaluru Bulls1010-160

