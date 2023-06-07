Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL 10: Gujarat Giants hopes to scout best young players, says coach Ram Mehar Singh

As Pro Kabaddi League reaches a landmark 10th season, the Gujarat Giants has started its journey for the season, the highly successful coach Ram Mehar Singh has taken charge of the scouting processes for the team.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 11:56 IST , Ahmedabad - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Giants’ coach Ram Mehar Singh.
Gujarat Giants’ coach Ram Mehar Singh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Gujarat Giants’ coach Ram Mehar Singh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As Pro Kabaddi League reaches a landmark 10 th season, the Gujarat Giants has started its journey for the season, as the highly successful coach Ram Mehar Singh has taken charge of the scouting processes for the team.

Gujarat Giants team has been conducting trials in Chennai and New Delhi, and will round up its selection processes in Ahmedabad, where it hopes to lock in four players in the squad under the New Young Players category.

“Gujarat Giants are looking to sign up players who we can take straight into the tournament this year. We are looking to fill the slots in the squads. Since the Pro Kabaddi League has started, the New Young Players programme has unearthed very impactful players and it has gone on to help the sport in India,” the coach said.

ALSO READ
Sports Events in June 2023: World Test Championship Final, Roland Garros, Champions League, NBA Finals and more

One of the most successful members of the Giants’ squad last year was Parteek Dahiya, who was scoring points for fun. Parteek is a product of the NYP programme and Ram Mehar Singh is hopeful of scouting more such talented players.

“There are a lot of takers for the NYP programme and plenty of young kids are very keen to play kabaddi. It will inspire and encourage youngsters to take up the sport.”

While Ram Mehar and his coaching staff spend hours trying to finalise the best of the young talent available, the team management led by Mr. Satyam Trivedi, Head of Adani Sportsline, stands behind the think tank firmly in support.

“One of our major decisions has been to invest in new young talent in sports in India. And when it comes to the Pro Kabaddi League, we have hired one of the most successful coaches in the country, and we go by his decisions. Our coaching unit has complete freedom to do what they need to do, and while we discuss things at length, the final decision rests with the coach. He knows the sport better than me and he is the boss over here,” said Mr. Trivedi.

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

Gujarat Giants

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10: Gujarat Giants hopes to scout best young players, says coach Ram Mehar Singh
    Team Sportstar
  2. PGA Tour players call for Jay Monahan’s resignation after merger
    Reuters
  3. IND vs AUS WTC Final, London weather update LIVE: Will it rain today at the Oval during Day 1 of India vs Australia match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fiorentina vs West Ham, LIVE streaming info: Predicted 11, form, when and where to watch UEFA Conference League final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Maharashtra Premier League Auction 2023: Naushad Shaikh most expensive player at Rs 6 lakh
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on PKL

  1. PKL 10: Gujarat Giants hopes to scout best young players, says coach Ram Mehar Singh
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi 9 season wrap: Jaipur Pink Panthers top dog again
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Meet Mythreyee and Prasad Rao- Indian Kabaddi’s first couple
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who is the Most Valuable Player of this season?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who is the New Young Player of this season?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10: Gujarat Giants hopes to scout best young players, says coach Ram Mehar Singh
    Team Sportstar
  2. PGA Tour players call for Jay Monahan’s resignation after merger
    Reuters
  3. IND vs AUS WTC Final, London weather update LIVE: Will it rain today at the Oval during Day 1 of India vs Australia match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fiorentina vs West Ham, LIVE streaming info: Predicted 11, form, when and where to watch UEFA Conference League final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Maharashtra Premier League Auction 2023: Naushad Shaikh most expensive player at Rs 6 lakh
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment