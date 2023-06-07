PKL 10: Gujarat Giants hopes to scout best young players, says coach Ram Mehar Singh

Published : Jun 07, 2023 11:56 IST , Ahmedabad - 2 MINS READ

As Pro Kabaddi League reaches a landmark 10 th season, the Gujarat Giants has started its journey for the season, as the highly successful coach Ram Mehar Singh has taken charge of the scouting processes for the team.

Gujarat Giants team has been conducting trials in Chennai and New Delhi, and will round up its selection processes in Ahmedabad, where it hopes to lock in four players in the squad under the New Young Players category.

“Gujarat Giants are looking to sign up players who we can take straight into the tournament this year. We are looking to fill the slots in the squads. Since the Pro Kabaddi League has started, the New Young Players programme has unearthed very impactful players and it has gone on to help the sport in India,” the coach said.

One of the most successful members of the Giants’ squad last year was Parteek Dahiya, who was scoring points for fun. Parteek is a product of the NYP programme and Ram Mehar Singh is hopeful of scouting more such talented players.

“There are a lot of takers for the NYP programme and plenty of young kids are very keen to play kabaddi. It will inspire and encourage youngsters to take up the sport.”

While Ram Mehar and his coaching staff spend hours trying to finalise the best of the young talent available, the team management led by Mr. Satyam Trivedi, Head of Adani Sportsline, stands behind the think tank firmly in support.

“One of our major decisions has been to invest in new young talent in sports in India. And when it comes to the Pro Kabaddi League, we have hired one of the most successful coaches in the country, and we go by his decisions. Our coaching unit has complete freedom to do what they need to do, and while we discuss things at length, the final decision rests with the coach. He knows the sport better than me and he is the boss over here,” said Mr. Trivedi.