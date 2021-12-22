Home PKL 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi season 8: Bengaluru Bulls full schedule, fixture list The Pro Kabaddi League returns for its eighth edition and begins in Bengaluru on December 22, 2021. Here is the match schedule for the Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 8. Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 09:27 IST Bengaluru Bulls had a charmed season in 2019 but fell short in the semifinal, falling 38-44 to Dabang Delhi. Pawan Sehrawat's men will hope to do better this time around. - Bengaluru Bulls/ Twitter Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 09:27 IST After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. 12 teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.Bengaluru Bulls had a charmed season in 2019 but fell short in the semifinal, falling 38-44 to Dabang Delhi. Pawan Sehrawat's men will hope to do better this time around.READ MORE from PKL 8: Bengaluru Bulls: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 Here is a look at Bulls' schedule and match timings:Date and DayFixtureTime22nd December 2021 (Wednesday)- Bengaluru Bulls v U Mumba7.30pm24th December 2021 (Friday)- Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls8.30pm26th December 2021 (Sunday)- Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors8.30pm30th December 2021 (Thursday)- Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls8.30pm1st January 2022 (Saturday)- Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans8.30pm2nd January 2022 (Sunday)- Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls8.30pm6th January 2022 (Thursday)- Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers8.30pm9th January 2022 (Sunday)- Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha8.30pm12th January 2022 (Wednesday)- Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls8.30pm14th January 2022 (Friday)- Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls8.30pm16th January 2022 (Sunday)- Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls8.30pm Read more stories on PKL 2021-22. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :