Pro Kabaddi season 8: Bengaluru Bulls full schedule, fixture list

After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. 12 teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

Bengaluru Bulls had a charmed season in 2019 but fell short in the semifinal, falling 38-44 to Dabang Delhi. Pawan Sehrawat's men will hope to do better this time around.

Here is a look at Bulls' schedule and match timings:

Date and Day Fixture Time 22nd December 2021 (Wednesday) - Bengaluru Bulls v U Mumba 7.30pm 24th December 2021 (Friday) - Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls 8.30pm 26th December 2021 (Sunday) - Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

8.30pm

30th December 2021 (Thursday) - Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls 8.30pm

1st January 2022 (Saturday) - Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans 8.30pm 2nd January 2022 (Sunday) - Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls 8.30pm

6th January 2022 (Thursday) - Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 8.30pm 9th January 2022 (Sunday) - Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha 8.30pm

12th January 2022 (Wednesday) - Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls 8.30pm 14th January 2022 (Friday) - Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls 8.30pm