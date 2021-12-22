PKL PKL 2021-22 PKL 2021: Gujarat Giants full schedule, fixture list The Pro Kabaddi League returns for its eighth edition and begins in Bengaluru on December 22, 2021. Here is the match schedule for Gujarat Giants in PKL 8. Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 17:15 IST The Gujarat Giants will bank on its defence, now further bolstered by the arrival of Ravinder Pahal, as it hunts for a maiden Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title. - PKL MEDIA Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 17:15 IST After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. Twelve teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.READ MORE: Pro Kabaddi season 8 fixtures: Full schedule and timings READ MORE: Gujarat Giants: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 Gujarat Giants began its preparation for PKL 8 by retaining the ace defending duo of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar. At the player auctions, the side further fortified its defence by roping in Ravinder Pahal, nicknamed the Hawk, for Rs 74 lakh and also signed veteran defender Girish Maruti Ernak.Here's a look at Gujarat Giants' fixtures this season:Date and DayFixtureTime23rd December 2021- Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers7.30pm24th December 2021- Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants9.30pm26th December 2021- Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi7.30pm29th December 2021- UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants8.30pm2nd January 2022- Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers7.30pm5th January 2022- Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants7.30pm8th January 2022- Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates9.30pm11th January 2022- Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants8.30pm14th January 2022- Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls8.30pm18th January 2022- Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba8.30pm20th January 2022- Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants7.30pm Read more stories on PKL 2021-22. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :