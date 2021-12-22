PKL 2021: Gujarat Giants full schedule, fixture list

After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. Twelve teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

Gujarat Giants began its preparation for PKL 8 by retaining the ace defending duo of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar. At the player auctions, the side further fortified its defence by roping in Ravinder Pahal, nicknamed the Hawk, for Rs 74 lakh and also signed veteran defender Girish Maruti Ernak.

Here's a look at Gujarat Giants' fixtures this season:

Date and Day Fixture Time 23rd December 2021 - Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7.30pm 24th December 2021 - Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants 9.30pm

26th December 2021 - Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi 7.30pm 29th December 2021 - UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants 8.30pm

2nd January 2022 - Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers 7.30pm 5th January 2022 - Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants 7.30pm

8th January 2022 - Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates 9.30pm

11th January 2022 - Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants 8.30pm 14th January 2022 - Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls 8.30pm 18th January 2022 - Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba 8.30pm