Pro Kabaddi season 8 - Telugu Titans: full schedule, fixtures list

After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. Twelve teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

Telugu Titans has had one of the league's most sought-after raiders - Siddharth Desai - in its ranks. Despite some brilliant performances from the towering star, the team could not finish favourably in the 2019 edition. Promising acquisitions in the 2021 auction promise better fortunes for the side.



READ MORE: Telugu Titans: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

Here's a look at Telugu Titans' schedule for the season:

Date and Day Fixture Time 22nd December 2021 (Wednesday) - Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas 8.30pm 25th December 2021 (Saturday) - Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans 8.30pm

28th December 2021 (Tuesday) - Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers 8.30pm

1st January 2022 (Saturday) - Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans 8.30pm 3rd January 2022 (Monday) - Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates 8.30pm 5th January 2022 (Wednesday) - Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans 8.30pm

8th January 2022 (Saturday) - U Mumba vs Telugu Titans 8.30pm

11th January 2022 (Tuesday) - Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants 8.30pm 15th January 2022 (Saturday) - UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans 8.30pm