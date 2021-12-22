Home PKL 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi season 8 - Telugu Titans: full schedule, fixtures list The Pro Kabaddi League returns for its eighth edition and begins in Bengaluru on December 22, 2021. Here is the schedule for Telugu Titans in PKL 8. Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 10:25 IST Telugu Titans has had one of the league's most sought-after raiders - Siddharth Desai - in its ranks. Despite some brilliant performances from the towering star, the team could not finish favourably in the 2019 edition. - Telugu Titans/Instagram Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 10:25 IST After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. Twelve teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.Telugu Titans has had one of the league's most sought-after raiders - Siddharth Desai - in its ranks. Despite some brilliant performances from the towering star, the team could not finish favourably in the 2019 edition. Promising acquisitions in the 2021 auction promise better fortunes for the side. READ MORE: Telugu Titans: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 Here's a look at Telugu Titans' schedule for the season: Date and DayFixtureTime22nd December 2021 (Wednesday)- Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas8.30pm25th December 2021 (Saturday)- Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans8.30pm28th December 2021 (Tuesday)- Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers8.30pm1st January 2022 (Saturday)- Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans8.30pm3rd January 2022 (Monday)- Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates8.30pm5th January 2022 (Wednesday)- Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans8.30pm8th January 2022 (Saturday)- U Mumba vs Telugu Titans8.30pm11th January 2022 (Tuesday)- Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants8.30pm15th January 2022 (Saturday)- UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans8.30pm17th January 2022 (Monday)- Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors8.30pm19th January 2022 (Wednesday)- Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans8.30pm Read more stories on PKL 2021-22. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :