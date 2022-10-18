PKL

PKL 2022 latest standings: Points table updated after Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
18 October, 2022 22:53 IST
Puneri Paltan’s Aslam Inamdar steals win from under Telugu Titans’ noses in low-scoring thriller at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Puneri Paltan’s Aslam Inamdar steals win from under Telugu Titans’ noses in low-scoring thriller at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PKL

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Jaipur Pink Panthers swapped the second position with Bengal Warriors in the ninth season of Pro Kabaddi with a huge 15-point win against the latter.

Puneri Paltan beat Telugu Titans and won the second match in a row to finish on the fourth position.

MATCHES ON OCTOBER 18, TUESDAY:

MATCH 1: BENGAL WARRIORS VS JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

MATCH 2: TELUGU TITANS VS PUNERI PALTAN

The ranking was updated after the Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan match on Tuesday, October 18.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
